Five possible replacements for Calvin Johnson in NFL draft

Even before the Detroit Lions announced Calvin Johnson had filed his retirement papers, wide receiver was among the 2016 NFL Draft needs for the team. Suffice it to say, new general manager Bob Quinn will be in even more of a scramble at the position now; and this isn't exactly the best draft to find new-blood weapons for quarterback Matthew Stafford. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the first round of the draft could include as few as one or two receivers. Still, there are some intriguing draft options for the Lions. College Football 24/7 looks at five of them:

1. Laquon Treadwell, Ole Miss: Treadwell is one of the few first-round possibilities at wide receiver, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes the 6-foot-2, 210-pound former Rebels star could be a strong fit in Detroit.

"The Lions need to add some size, and Laquon Treadwell would be a good fit, but nobody is going to be close to Calvin Johnson," Jeremiah said.

While nobody would expect Treadwell to match Johnson's productivity in Detroit, their styles are similar. Though Johnson is bigger, Treadwell plays a physical brand of football, knows how to use his size and wins battles for contested catches. He's also known as a ferocious blocker. Johnson (6-5, 237) collected 11,619 receiving yards over nine NFL seasons, and closed his career with six consecutive seasons of 1,000-plus yards. Treadwell (6-2, 210) broke the Ole Miss record for career receptions with 202 in less than three seasons at the school.

2. Josh Doctson, TCU: Few receivers in the draft show more of a knack for coming down with tough catches in traffic than Doctson. There is a good chance he'll be available on the second day (Rounds 2-3) of the draft and could prove to be a steal. With back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in the Big 12, he's a proven talent who would be tough for Detroit to pass on if they don't address the receiver position in Round 1.

3. Braxton Miller, Ohio State: With Miller, the Lions wouldn't be quite sure what they're getting in terms of a role, but they'd know they're getting one of the draft's most dynamic athletes. Is he a slot receiver or can he play outside? As a former quarterback, how much more do his receiving skills need to be refined? All legitimate questions, but with the ball in his hand, he'll bring excitement.

4. Leonte Carroo, Rutgers: There are character concerns about the former Scarlet Knights star, but if he is available in the draft at a point where value is greater than risk, Carroo is another example of a physical receiver who could provide some immediate help for Stafford. Carroo was impressive at the Reese's Senior Bowl before an injury ended his practice week early.

5. Will Fuller, Notre Dame: If the Lions are of a mind to draft a receiver who can stretch the field with speed rather than one who is bigger and stronger, Fuller fits the bill. He was the fastest receiver at the combine (4.32 seconds in the 40-yard dash) and would give defensive coordinators pause about matching him up one-on-one in man coverage.

