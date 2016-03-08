Five possible replacements for Calvin Johnson in NFL draft

Even before the Detroit Lions announced Calvin Johnson had filed his retirement papers, wide receiver was among the 2016 NFL Draft needs for the team. Suffice it to say, new general manager Bob Quinn will be in even more of a scramble at the position now; and this isn't exactly the best draft to find new-blood weapons for quarterback Matthew Stafford. NFL Media draft expert Mike Mayock said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the first round of the draft could include as few as one or two receivers. Still, there are some intriguing draft options for the Lions. College Football 24/7 looks at five of them: