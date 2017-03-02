Five OTs describe challenge of blocking Myles Garrett

INDIANAPOLIS -- Blocking Myles Garrett, the potential No. 1 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, isn't much fun.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, he has the speed and quickness to beat offensive tackles around the edge, and the power to rush through them as well. College Football 24/7 asked five offensive tackles at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine with experience blocking Garrett -- four on opposing teams and one a former teammate who blocked him in practice -- about the experience:
Conor McDermott, UCLA
"He's a great, versatile player, with speed and power off the edge. He's one of a kind in college football. I wish I could have had him at the end of the season. It was the first game of the season and my technique was a little rusty, but I look forward to seeing him again in the future. It was a great experience."
Will Holden, Vanderbilt
"I started against Myles Garrett (in 2015). He's so long and lanky, I mean he can shoot three gaps over, two gaps, it's natural for him. And he's so fast. But I didn't give up any sacks. The first play, I gave up a pressure, I slid the wrong way, which doesn't happen much, and Garrett came inside and the guard wasn't there, and Kyle Shurmur took a hit. After that, I said, 'It's time to play now,' and he had a quieter game."
Cam Robinson, Alabama
"He's a great player with what he can do. His size, his length, his explosion, you put all that into one package and it calls for a great defensive end."
Dan Skipper, Arkansas
"He's very efficient in the way he converts speed to power. He's a lot more powerful than people give him credit for. He's quick off the ball, he gets up the field, then he can come right into your chest and go through you. ... I was listening to Avery Gennesy tell some stories about how good he is in the weight room. It was impressive."
Avery Gennesy, Texas A&M
"It's his versatility and how he can move for a big guy. He got bigger and bigger year by year. When he got bigger, his speed didn't go away at all, so he was at 275 and moving like he was 250. He had more power, he had different moves he could make, and he made me a better player each and every day in practice. ... For me, when I got on the game field, I felt like I could go against anybody."