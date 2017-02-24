Five offensive linemen with most to prove at NFL Combine

This All-American left tackle was a starter from Day One, which isn't a small feat at a program like Alabama's. Scouts already have seen that his anchor in pass protection is among the best they've witnessed in recent years. The question is, does he have the lateral agility to keep edge rushers from getting the corner? Tennessee's Derek Barnett found that corner regularly early in their matchup in 2016, though Robinson bounced back to shut Barnett down in the second half. Robinson's foot quickness and mobility in drills, as well as timing in short shuttles, will be monitored by teams looking for a blindside protector. If he displays only adequate foot quickness in Indy, it would confirm the feelings of scouts wanting to push Robinson inside to guard.