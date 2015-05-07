Five of the most curious 2015 NFL Draft decisions

Only time will tell if Washington made the right decision in taking offensive lineman Brandon Scherff over defensive lineman Leonard Williams. In the context of draft boards, though, it's hard to say they didn't make a mistake. Williams was the near-consensus pick as most talented player in the draft, yet several teams passed on him and he fell out of the top five. He would have made perfect sense for the team's 3-4 defense and would have given the team cover in case Jason Hatcher gets injured again. Instead, they bypassed Williams to spend the No. 5 overall pick not on a left tackle, but a right tackle who is believed to be best suited to play guard. The Scherff pick is in line with what Washington might want to do in rebuilding the team, but it's hard to pass on a potential All-Pro defender for a right tackle, at best.