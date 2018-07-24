Five NFL teams that will get most out of rookie classes in 2018

The key to the Ravens' whole draft will be QB Lamar Jackson. He's the reason why they appear on this list. He brought excitement during the offseason that was tough to ignore. Veteran players raved about his play. And while Joe Flacco will begin the season as the starter, I'll be very surprised if Jackson doesn't emerge as the starter around midseason. He's not going to be a 70 percent passer, but he'll make up for it with some highlight-reel runs and well-placed deep balls. One other rookie to keep an eye on during the fall: LB Kenny Young, a fourth-round pick. He is excellent in coverage and should contribute in sub packages as well as on special teams.