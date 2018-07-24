Analysis

Five NFL teams that will get most out of rookie classes in 2018

Published: Jul 24, 2018 at 04:47 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

I love this time of year! A couple of NFL teams have already reported for training camp, while the rest of the clubs will report over the next few days. We will finally get a chance to see these full squads together, and it's a great opportunity to check out this year's rookie class. I can't wait to watch the top quarterbacks; Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will have every throw intensely scrutinized. Defensive stars like Bradley Chubb, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Derwin James will be fun to follow, as well. It's safe to say expectations are sky high for this rookie class.

For the rookies on a team like the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles, it will be tough to land a starting job or even a significant role in Year 1, with so many talented veterans already in place. However, some teams will rely heavily on their rookies. After taking a look across the league, I've identified five teams that will be most impacted by their rookie group in 2018.

Note: Click on team names to see 2018 draft classes.

5) Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens were very active and aggressive in the 2018 NFL Draft. They moved up and down the board, selecting 12 players (tied for the biggest class in franchise history). They should see an immediate return with their No. 1 pick, TE Hayden Hurst. The Ravens were desperate to upgrade the weapons in their passing attack, and Hurst was the top tight end in the class. They landed two former Oklahoma Sooners in the third round (OT Orlando Brown and TE Mark Andrews). I expect Brown to win the starting job at right tackle, while Andrews should find significant snaps as an athletic H-back/tight end.

The key to the Ravens' whole draft will be QB Lamar Jackson. He's the reason why they appear on this list. He brought excitement during the offseason that was tough to ignore. Veteran players raved about his play. And while Joe Flacco will begin the season as the starter, I'll be very surprised if Jackson doesn't emerge as the starter around midseason. He's not going to be a 70 percent passer, but he'll make up for it with some highlight-reel runs and well-placed deep balls. One other rookie to keep an eye on during the fall: LB Kenny Young, a fourth-round pick. He is excellent in coverage and should contribute in sub packages as well as on special teams.

4) Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers lucked out when former Florida State safety Derwin James fell into their lap on draft night. He was easily one of the top 10 players in the class, and the Bolts landed him with the 17th overall selection. He's a perfect fit in Gus Bradley's defense, and I expect him to quickly emerge as one of the premier safeties in the NFL. In the second round, the Chargers selected former USC LB Uchenna Nwosu. He provides positional versatility and should excel as a blitzer, complementing Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Third-round DT Justin Jones should contribute as a rotational player. Kyzir White, a fourth-rounder, is a hybrid safety/linebacker and should excel in sub packages early on. I also expect seventh-round pick Justin Jackson to play meaningful snaps at running back. Overall, this group will be counted on to get the Chargers over the hump and into the postseason.

3) Chicago Bears

In my opinion, the Bears have the most improved roster in the NFL. The free-agent additions of Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel will ignite a stagnant offense. Even after those signings, they still had plenty of holes to fill in the draft. Mission accomplished. I loved their first three picks, and they should each be major contributors as rookies.

Roquan Smith will be the next great Bears linebacker and should contend for Pro Bowl status in Year 1. He possesses elite instincts, range and playmaking ability. He has not yet reported to Bears camp as he remains unsigned, but I can't imagine this dragging on much longer. Second-rounder James Daniels was one of the top interior offensive linemen in the draft, and I expect him to be a starter come Week 1. WR Anthony Miller is an excellent route runner, and he's drawn rave reviews through the start of training camp.

2) Indianapolis Colts

Andrew Luck's health has been the top offseason storyline for the Colts. Thankfully, it sounds like he is a full go for the start of training camp. That's tremendous news for the organization, but there are some other reasons for optimism. The rookie class features several players who should contribute right away. Quenton Nelson should be a Day 1 starter at guard, while Braden Smith should push for playing time at guard, as well. Nelson is the most talented run blocker I've ever evaluated, and I'll be surprised if he's not in the Pro Bowl following his rookie season.

Indianapolis added two explosive front-seven defenders in the second round in Darius Leonard and Kemoko Turay. This defense needed an infusion of athleticism, and that's exactly what they accomplished. One other player I'd keep an eye on: Nyheim Hines. He's an extremely versatile running back who's capable of taking reps in the slot and returning kicks.

1) New York Giants

The Giants scored the best player in the draft, and I expect him to have the biggest impact -- of all rookies -- in Year 1. Saquon Barkley has a rare blend of size, speed and versatility. He's going to create space for the rest of the offense, and he'll provide plenty of explosive plays. If needed, he could also contribute on special teams, although I wouldn't advise it, due to workload/injury-risk concerns. Second-round OG Will Hernandez is a mauling run blocker, and he'll fill a void on the offensive line.

On the defensive side of the ball, Lorenzo Carter is an ideal edge defender in today's NFL. He can rush the passer, set the edge in the run game and match up in coverage with tight ends and running backs. DT B.J. Hill is a developmental player, but he has tremendous upside and should get into the mix by the middle of the season.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: 17 prospects Charles Davis would pound the table for

With a week to go until the 2021 NFL Draft, Charles Davis reveals 17 prospects he'd adamantly advocate for in the war room. Which quarterback made his list?
news

2021 NFL Draft: Best team fits for top running backs? Five analytics-based pairings

The 2021 NFL Draft offers some enticing running backs with multifaceted skill sets. What is each top prospect's best team fit? Cynthia Frelund crunches the numbers and provides five ideal analytics-based pairings.
news

2021 NFL Draft: Pro execs, scouts, coaches break down the QB class

Does Trevor Lawrence have a weakness? Which traits stand out for Justin Fields? What is Mac Jones' ceiling? NFL execs, scouts and coaches dish to Tom Pelissero about the QBs in the 2021 NFL Draft.
news

2021 NFL Draft: What to expect with five pivotal first-round picks

What will New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Chris McNeill takes a closer look at five selections that figure to be pivotal in Round 1. 
news

Bucky Brooks' top five 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position 3.0

Bucky Brooks updates his ranking of the top five prospects at each position roughly one week ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft. Who climbed into his rankings? Who fell out?
news

NFL, NFLPA release results of annual helmet testing: Three previously approved models now prohibited

The NFL and the NFL Players Association released results of their annual helmet testing, Judy Battista reports. Three helmets that were previously approved for use are now listed as prohibited, which brings the total of prohibited helmets to 16.
news

Camps providing street free agents a chance to show their stuff

Jim Trotter talks to players chasing an NFL dream -- like linebacker Brandon Marshall, who's attempting to mount a comeback -- about a new avenue for street free agents to show off their skills for prospective employers.
news

NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

This millennium has now seen 21 QB draft classes enter the NFL. How do they stack up against each other? Where does the 2020 class debut? Marc Sessler ranks them all!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Ranking the running backs, from No. 1 to 30

Maurice Jones-Drew takes a look at this year's running back class, ranking the top 30 prospects at the position. Plus, he evaluates the play of four fullbacks.
news

Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

Sheer numbers never will be a sufficient resource for evaluating the cumulative impact of retiring QB Alex Smith. Jeffri Chadiha says the three-time Pro Bowler lifted three franchises -- and inspired NFL fans across the nation -- through the power of perseverance.
news

Gil Brandt's Hot 100, 2.0: Top prospects in 2021 NFL Draft class

With the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaching, Gil Brandt revisits his list of top prospects with version 2.0 of the Hot 100. How high did the WR trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith climb?
news

NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2021 NFL Draft

After three months of firings and hirings, cuts and signings, Marc Sessler breaks down the NFC hierarchy heading into the 2021 NFL Draft. Did anyone gain ground on the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers? Which teams are a work in progress?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW