Five matchups between old, new CFB powers we'd like to see

Stanford has had brief flirtations with success over the years, but hasn't seen a period of winning quite like the era the program is in now. The reason the team is in a position to compete for Pac-12 North titles every year? Jim Harbaugh, who just so happens to be the new coach at Michigan. This one would certainly be more than just two prestigious academic institutions getting together to play a game. The two schools have met nine times (including the 1972 Rose Bowl), but it's time for another matchup.