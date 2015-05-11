Five major college football programs that had bad 2015 NFL Draft

Published: May 11, 2015 at 06:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The NFL draft is a point of prestige for major college football programs, a certain validation of the talent level that each maintains and, in turn, uses as a recruiting tool.

» Crunching the draft numbers: How major college programs fared

But even the very best college programs have a "down year" once in a while when it comes to the draft. Here is a look at five schools that didn't ring the draft bell quite as loud as usual this year:

tennessee-150506-il.jpg

Tennessee

» All-time draft picks from Tennessee

Volunteers coach Butch Jones' rebuilding efforts helped UT get into a bowl game last year, but for evidence Jones still has a long way to go, consider that the Vols endured the embarrassment of a shutout in the draft this year. This from a program that has produced nine first-round picks since 2006. Star inside linebacker A.J. Johnson fell off the draft radar following a rape charge and UT's other chance at a draftee -- defensive back Justin Coleman -- signed an undrafted free-agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones' recruiting efforts foretell a turnaround, but it will be a while before UT is populating the draft like it used to.

notre-dame-53x65.jpg

Notre Dame

» All-time draft picks from Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish's contribution to the draft this year: tight end Ben Koyack, a seventh-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last time we checked, Notre Dame football isn't supposed to be on the draft-day bench for six rounds before seeing mop-up duty. In 2014, Notre Dame had eight players picked, including a first-rounder (Zack Martin) and three of the top 52 picks. The last time Notre Dame had a draft anywhere near as bad as this one was in 2000, when its only pick was Denver Broncos seventh-rounder Jarious Jackson.

OSU-53x65.jpg

Oklahoma State

» All-time draft picks from Oklahoma State

It was a rough season for Oklahoma State last year (6-6), and the draft wasn't much kinder. The Cowboys produced one pick this year, seventh-round defensive back Josh Furman, who went to the Denver Broncos. Oklahoma State doesn't often have a high number of players drafted (the school record is five), but it does have a habit of delivering first-round picks (six since 2009). The last time Oklahoma State had a worse draft: 2008, when it produced no picks.

VirginiaTech-logo-140907-IA.jpg

Virginia Tech

» All-time draft picks from Virginia Tech

The draft reached its final hours before anyone from the Hokies got the call. Safety Kyshoen Jarrett, a strong safety, went to the Washington Redskins in the sixth round. The Dallas Cowboys took a chance on offensive tackle Laurence Gibson near the end of the seventh round. Along with a light year in 2013 (two sixth-rounders), that's about as weak a draft year as Virginia Tech's had in a long time. The program hasn't been shut out since 1993. Virginia Tech put a first-rounder in the draft last year (Kyle Fuller), placed five picks in the 2010 draft and placed eight in 2008.

lsu-53x65.jpg

LSU

» All-time draft picks from LSU

There are plenty of other schools that had a worse draft than the Tigers, including all those listed here, but by the standard the LSU program has set for itself where the NFL draft is concerned, it was definitely a down year. A slew of early entries, not only this year but in years prior, left LSU's outgoing talent on the light side this time. Cornerback Jalen Collins went in Round 2 (Atlanta Falcons), the Minnesota Vikings took defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third, and two more Tigers were picked on the final day of the draft (LB Kwon Alexander to Tampa Bay, RB Kenny Hilliard to Houston). For some schools, that's a solid year. But LSU put nine players in the draft last year, including a first-rounder (Odell Beckham) and five of the top 100 picks in 2014. The year before that? Nine more picked and six in the top 100. The 2015 draft snapped a four-year streak of at least one LSU player being picked in the first round.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter @ChaseGoodbread.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.
news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW