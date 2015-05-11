Five major college football programs that had bad 2015 NFL Draft

There are plenty of other schools that had a worse draft than the Tigers, including all those listed here, but by the standard the LSU program has set for itself where the NFL draft is concerned, it was definitely a down year. A slew of early entries, not only this year but in years prior, left LSU's outgoing talent on the light side this time. Cornerback Jalen Collins went in Round 2 (Atlanta Falcons), the Minnesota Vikings took defensive end Danielle Hunter in the third, and two more Tigers were picked on the final day of the draft (LB Kwon Alexander to Tampa Bay, RB Kenny Hilliard to Houston). For some schools, that's a solid year. But LSU put nine players in the draft last year, including a first-rounder (Odell Beckham) and five of the top 100 picks in 2014. The year before that? Nine more picked and six in the top 100. The 2015 draft snapped a four-year streak of at least one LSU player being picked in the first round.