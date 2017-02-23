Five edge rushers with most to prove at NFL Scouting Combine

NFL teams are in a bit of a pickle when grading Williams. Do they grade him based on what he can become? Or do they watch the film from his college career and wonder if his motor will run hot enough to be a difference-maker at the next level? His workout will be considered disappointing if he doesn't prove to be among the most athletic rushers in the class. What might be even more important for him is the interview process, where he needs to show his football knowledge and answer questions about off-field issues. The combine might be more important for Williams than it is for any other prospect when it comes to determining draft status.