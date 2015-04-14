Five dream scenarios for teams picking in Round 1 of NFL draft

Todd Gurley falls to Cowboys at No. 27

The skinny: With Gurley, the No. 1 RB in my rankings, coming off a torn ACL, perhaps Melvin Gordon, the No. 2 RB in my rankings, comes off the board first. Maybe the Chargers take an offensive lineman instead of addressing their running back need at No. 17, and Gordon goes to Baltimore at No. 26. That would leave Gurley waiting for the Cowboys at No. 27. So, the top-rated rusher goes to the team that won the NFC East last season while relying heavily on the departed RB DeMarco Murray. That's a scenario that could make Cowboys fans very happy.