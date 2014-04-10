Five cornerbacks a real possibility in first round of 2014 draft

Lost in all the talk about how strong this draft is at wide receiver, quarterback and offensive tackle is that as many as five cornerbacks could go in the first round.
Five of the seven mock drafts on NFL.com have five corners being selected in the first round. Michigan State's Darqueze Dennard, Virginia Tech's Kyle Fuller and Oklahoma State's Justin Gilbert go in the first round of all seven, while Ohio State's Bradley Roby and TCU's Jason Verrett are first-rounders in six of the seven. Gilbert is the first corner selected in all seven mocks, and the earliest he is selected is the 10th pick (two of the mocks).
Once in the past five years have five corners gone in the first round, in 2010. And five corners in that span have been top-10 picks.
Interestingly, the first cornerback selected in each of the past four drafts has played in the SEC. There are no SEC corners expected to go in the first round this year, and it wouldn't be a huge surprise if no SEC corner goes until the third round.
"Good" height is a common factor among the corners drafted in the first round. Nine of the 17 first-round corners have been at least 6 feet tall, and six others have been 5-11; the other two were 5-10. This year, two of the top five corners are at least 6-0 and two others are 5-11. If TCU's Jason Verrett (5-foot-9½) goes in the first round this season, he will be the shortest corner to be a first-rounder in the past six drafts.
Here's a look at this year's top five and how they compare to the 17 who have gone in the first round in the past five drafts.
THIS YEAR
Height/weight: 5-11, 199 pounds.
Combine results: 4.51 seconds in the 40-yard dash, no drills.
Key college stats: 168 tackles, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups in 44 games over four seasons.
Height/weight: 6-0, 190.
Combine results: 4.49 in the 40, 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump, 4.19 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.90 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 173 tackles, six interceptions, 28 pass breakups in 49 games over four seasons.
Height/weight: 6-0½, 202.
Combine results: 4.37 in the 40, 35.5-inch vertical jump, 10-6 broad jump, no 20-yard shuttle, 6.92 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 182 tackles, 12 interceptions, 27 pass breakups in 51 games over four seasons.
Height/weight: 5-11, 194.
Combine results: 4.39 in the 40, 38.5-inch vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump, 4.04 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, no three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 178 tackles, eight interceptions, 36 pass breakups in 36 games over three seasons.
Height/weight: 5-9½, 189.
Combine results: 4.38 in the 40, 39-inch vertical jump, 10-8 broad jump, 4.00 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.69 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 160 tackles, nine interceptions, 34 pass breakups in 37 games over three seasons.
2013 FIRST-ROUNDERS
Dee Milliner, New York Jets
Particulars: No. 9 pick, from Alabama.
Height/weight: 6-0, 201.
Combine results: 4.37 seconds, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-2 broad jump, 4.32 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.95 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 136 tackles, six interceptions, 36 pass breakups in 39 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 56 tackles, three interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 13 games (12 starts) as a rookie.
D.J. Hayden, Oakland
Particulars: No. 12 pick, from Houston.
Height/weight: 5-11, 191.
Combine results: Injured and did not work out at combine.
Key college stats: 127 tackles, six interceptions, 19 pass breakups in 24 games over two seasons.
Key NFL stats: 25 tackles, one interceptions, two pass breakups in eight games (two starts) as a rookie.
Desmond Trufant, Atlanta
Particulars: No. 22 pick, from Washington.
Height/weight: 6-0, 190.
Combine results: 4.38 in the 40, 37.5-inch vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump, 3.85 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, no three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 195 tackles, six interceptions, 32 pass breakups in 50 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 70 tackles, two interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 16 games (all starts) as a rookie.
Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota
Particulars: No. 25 pick, from Florida State.
Height/weight: 6-1, 210.
Combine results: 4.43 in the 40, 40.5-inch vertical jump, 11-0 broad jump, no other drills.
Key college stats: 140 tackles, eight interceptions, 23 pass breakups in 41 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 48 tackles, no interceptions, 10 pass breakups in 13 games (six starts) as a rookie.
2012 FIRST-ROUNDERS
Morris Claiborne, Dallas
Particulars: No. 6 pick, from LSU.
Height/weight: 5-11, 188.
Combine results: 4.50 in the 40, 34.5-inch vertical jump, 9-8 broad jump, 4.12 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 7.01 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 95 tackles, 11 interceptions, 12 pass breakups in 33 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 81 tackles, two interceptions, 13 pass breakups in 25 games over two seasons.
Stephon Gilmore, Buffalo
Particulars: No. 10 pick, from South Carolina.
Height/weight: 6-0, 190.
Combine results: 4.40 in the 40, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 3.94 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.61 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 181 tackles, seven interceptions, 16 pass breakups in 40 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 96 tackles, three interceptions, 26 pass breakups in 27 games over two seasons.
Dre Kirkpatrick, Cincinnati
Particulars: No. 17 pick, from Alabama.
Height/weight: 6-2, 186.
Combine results: 4.51 in the 40, 35-inch vertical jump, 10-0 broad jump, no other drills.
Key college stats: 91 tackles, three interceptions and 16 pass breakups in 38 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 34 tackles, three interceptions, five pass breakups in 19 games over two seasons.
2011 FIRST-ROUNDERS
Patrick Peterson, Arizona
Particulars: No. 5 pick, from LSU.
Height/weight: 6-0, 219.
Combine results: 4.34 in the 40, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-5 broad jump, 4.07 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.58 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 135 tackles, seven interceptions and 22 pass breakups in 39 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 161 tackles, 12 interceptions, 42 pass breakups in 48 games over three seasons.
Prince Amukamara, New York Giants
Particulars: No. 19 pick, from Nebraska.
Height/weight: 6-0, 206.
Combine results: 4.43 in the 40, 38-inch vertical jump, 10-7 broad jump, 4.08 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.97 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 161 tackles, five interceptions and 26 pass breakups in 49 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 152 tackles, three interceptions, 24 pass breakups in 36 games over three seasons.
Jimmy Smith, Baltimore
Particulars: No. 27 pick, from Colorado.
Height/weight: 6-2, 211.
Combine results: 4.46 in the 40, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 4.06 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.93 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 164 tackles, three interceptions and 18 pass breakups in 41 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 112 tackles, four interceptions, 26 pass breakups in 39 games over three seasons.
2010 FIRST-ROUNDERS
Joe Haden, Cleveland
Particulars: No. 7 pick, from Florida.
Height/weight: 5-11, 193.
Combine results: 10-4 broad jump, no other drills.
Key college stats: 218 tackles, eight interceptions, 34 pass breakups in 40 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 234 tackles, 13 interceptions, 67 pass breakups in 57 games over four seasons.
Kareem Jackson, Houston
Particulars: No. 20 pick, from Alabama.
Height/weight: 5-10, 196.
Combine results: 4.48 in the 40, no drills.
Key college stats: 159 tackles, five interceptions, 29 pass breakups in 41 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 222 tackles, seven interceptions, 41 pass breakups in 61 games over four seasons.
Devin McCourty, New England
Particulars: No. 27 pick, from Rutgers.
Height/weight: 5-11, 193.
Combine results: 4.48 in the 40, no vertical jump, 10-5 broad jump, 4.07 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.70 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 238 tackles, six interceptions, 27 pass breakups in 52 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 320 tackles, 15 interceptions, 52 pass breakups in 61 games over four seasons. Played two seasons at corner before being moved to safety.
Kyle Wilson, New York Jets
Particulars: No. 29 pick, from Boise State.
Height/weight: 5-10, 194.
Combine results: No drills.
Key college stats: 159 tackles, 11 interceptions, 26 pass breakups and three punt-return TDs in 50 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 136 tackles, three interceptions, 16 pass breakups in 64 games over four seasons.
Patrick Robinson, New Orleans
Particulars: No. 32 pick, from Florida State.
Height/weight: 5-11, 190.
Combine results: 39-inch vertical jump, no other drills.
Key college stats: 117 tackles, seven interceptions, 21 pass breakups in 44 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 141 tackles, seven interceptions, 35 pass breakups in 44 games over four seasons.
2009 FIRST-ROUNDERS
Malcolm Jenkins, New Orleans
Particulars: 14th pick, from Ohio State.
Height/weight: 6-0, 204.
Combine results: 4.54 in the 40, 33-inch vertical jump, 10-3 broad jump, 4.07 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.59 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 196 tackles, 11 interceptions, 17 pass breakups in 50 games over four seasons.
Key NFL stats: 358 tackles, six interceptions, 38 pass breakups in 71 games over five seasons. Signed with Philadelphia as free agent in March after five seasons in New Orleans. Played one season at corner before being moved to safety.
Vontae Davis, Miami
Particulars: 25th pick, from Illinois.
Height/weight: 5-11, 203.
Combine results: 4.49 in the 40, 36-inch vertical jump, 10-4 broad jump, 4.07 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle, 6.75 seconds in the three-cone drill.
Key college stats: 206 tackles, 7 interceptions, 22 pass breakups in 36 games over three seasons.
Key NFL stats: 219 tackles, 13 interceptions, 51 pass breakups in 70 games over five seasons. Just finished second season with Indianapolis after three seasons in Miami.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.