Five cornerbacks a real possibility in first round of 2014 draft

"Good" height is a common factor among the corners drafted in the first round. Nine of the 17 first-round corners have been at least 6 feet tall, and six others have been 5-11; the other two were 5-10. This year, two of the top five corners are at least 6-0 and two others are 5-11. If TCU's Jason Verrett (5-foot-9½) goes in the first round this season, he will be the shortest corner to be a first-rounder in the past six drafts.