Five biggest threats to Chiefs' reign; Matt Ryan era's run its course in Atlanta

The Colts might be the one AFC team the Chiefs do not want to face in the playoffs. Frank Reich has built the perfect group to knock off the champs, with a hard-hitting defense that opts for coverage over blitz pressure and a run-oriented offense that also features a veteran quarterback with big-game experience. As a result, the Colts can employ a keep-away strategy that reduces the total number of possessions in the game, while challenging the Chiefs to dink and dunk the ball down the field against a defense built to defend those tactics.





Examining the NFL's sixth-ranked defense, the presence of DeForest Buckner﻿, Justin Houston and Denico Autry enables defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus to utilize a four-man rush with seven defenders in coverage. The zone-based premise can be effective for the Colts due to their overall team speed, particularly when it comes to the linebackers and defensive backs. They are outstanding tacklers in space and their ability to limit YAC is essential to winning with these tactics.





Offensively, the Colts' five-star O-line could enable Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines to grind it out between the tackles on an assortment of power runs that wear down Kansas City's defense as part of a ball-control strategy that keeps the game close into the fourth quarter. If the Colts aren't able to hog the ball with a ground-and-pound attack, the presence of Philip Rivers gives them a chance to win a shootout with the veteran throwing the ball all over the yard. Despite his turnover history, No. 17 can catch fire at a moment's notice and that could be enough to push Indianapolis over the top.