Harbaugh: Tucker only kicker I'd be confident in making game-winner in Cleveland

Tucker calmly drilled the kick with the same confidence he displayed earlier in the fourth, just moments before ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ made his latest highlight play of his fantastic career, when Tucker appealed to Harbaugh to try a field goal from 64 yards out.

"He thought that gave us the best chance to win," Harbaugh said as he laughed. "So, you appreciate the confidence; that's just how he is."

Tucker and the rest of the Ravens sensed the importance of the moment from the beginning of the night, responding to Cleveland's opening-drive touchdown with a score of their own before running out to a 20-14 halftime lead, a 28-14 advantage early in the third, and a 34-20 lead later in the quarter. Even when the Browns mounted a furious comeback with Jackson in the locker room, Baltimore responded as soon as Jackson returned, setting up for a fantastic finish that Tucker capped with his right foot.

"I love these guys," Harbaugh said. "I love these guys. They have the hearts of lions."

Baltimore weathered multiple injuries on the defensive side of the ball as things seemed to be falling apart amid Cleveland's comeback, with cornerback ﻿Marcus Peters﻿ going down with an apparent injury on ﻿Rashard Higgins﻿' 21-yard, fourth-down touchdown reception. Before Harbaugh could even get an update on Peters, the veteran was sprinting back out on the field.

"Marcus Peters, he ran out there and the trainers didn't even tell him it was OK," Harbaugh said. "'Is Marcus cleared?' Our trainer said, 'Marcus is out there?' Then he blitzed and almost got a sack. It was just one of those wild games that's gonna be hard to explain and define."

Tucker's attempt was a kick in the gut for the Browns (9-4) and might be a kick in the pants for the Ravens (8-5), who have won two straight and suddenly have the look of a serious threat in the AFC once again. They'll need to extend their winning streak into the end of the season and will likely keep their eyes trained on Cleveland, who hosts the AFC North-leading Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 17 game that could determine the postseason fate of multiple teams.