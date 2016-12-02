Matthew Stafford is the NFL's best QB; Justin Tucker for MVP?!

Looking back at the assessment, I clearly underestimated Mack's ability to rack up sacks off the edges. He has a become a far more disruptive pass rusher than I imagined, but I believe the Raiders have enhanced his pass-rush skills by aligning him at LDE/LOLB in key situations. This is something that I originally noticed last season in the midst of a remarkable six-game run (11 sacks from Week 10 through 15) that catapulted him into superstardom. Studying his five-sack performance against Denver, in particular, it is not a coincidence that four of his takedowns occurred when he aligned on the defensive left. He is able to utilize his explosive strength and power to bully right tackles off the edge. Moreover, he is a superior athlete to the right tackles he faces, which allows him to mix in an occasional finesse move to complement his power-based game.