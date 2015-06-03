Five best NFL draft classes of last 25 years

1990: This draft produced four Pro Football Hall of Famers -- Cortez Kennedy, Junior Seau, Emmitt Smith and Shannon Sharpe -- and a fifth Hall of Famer who went undrafted -- John Randle. However, the quarterback class left more to be desired. After Jeff George went No. 1 overall to the Indianapolis Colts, the next most notable quarterback to be selected was Neil O'Donnell in Round 3 to the Steelers. Between those two quarterbacks, Andre Ware, Tommy Hodson and Peter Tom Willis were selected. Ware is considered one of the greatest draft busts, given he was coming off a Heisman Trophy-winning year. Still, this was a tough cut from the top five given that the league's all-time leading rusher, one of the all-time greatest tight ends and two of the best defensive players of their time were in this draft class.