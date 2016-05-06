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Five best 2016 NFL Draft bargain picks: NFC South

Published: May 06, 2016 at 04:18 AM
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Chase Goodbread

Grades are in for all 32 teams in the NFL draft, but which picks will turn out to be the biggest values for each team? This week, College Football 24/7 is taking a look at the five best bargains in each division, concluding today with the NFC South and AFC South teams:

NFC South

CB Zack Sanchez, Carolina Panthers

Drafted:5th round (141st overall)
Why he's a bargain:If Sanchez can get his hands on NFL passes anywhere near the rate at which he did at Oklahoma, the Panthers will be thrilled with a fifth-round investment here. He's intercepted 13 passes and broken up 28 others over the last three years for the Sooners. The knocks on him include a lack of size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), but his instincts and cover skills will show up well in training camp. He's no Josh Norman, but Sanchez has real promise if he can stay healthy.

DB Vonn Bell, New Orleans Saints

Drafted:2nd round (61st overall)
Why he's a bargain:Bell was considered a potential late-first-round pick, though the top of the second round was the more common projection. Instead, he fell to the bottom of the round. Beyond just roaming, reading and helping on pass plays, Bell has the skill set to match up with anyone. In two years as a full-time starter at OSU, he came up with eight interceptions and 15 pass breakups.

RB Daniel Lasco, New Orleans Saints

Drafted:7th round (237th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Given Lasco's performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, one would never suspect he came within 16 picks of going undrafted. He ran the fourth-fastest time among running backs (4.46 seconds) in the 40-yard dash, and had the best vertical and broad jump marks (41 1/2 inches; 11 feet, 3 inches). A hip injury limited his playing time last year, and it limited his effectiveness when he did take the field. With scouts having to go back to 2014 to see his most impressive tape, his draft slide was predictable, but not necessarily warranted.

OL Caleb Benenoch, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drafted:5th round (148th overall)
Why he's a bargain:The Buccaneers picked up a versatile and athletic addition to the training-camp competition up front here. Benenoch has extensive experience at the college level, most of it at tackle. Benenoch was one of three combine offensive linemen, along with second-day picks Jason Spriggs of Indiana and Joe Thuney of N.C. State, to break 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash. So what was the knock? Although he could get a look almost anywhere up front in Tampa Bay, his physical traits don't ideally align for a specific position, either.

TE Austin Hooper, Atlanta Falcons

Drafted:3rd round (81st overall)
Why he's a bargain:Atlanta gets a legit receiving threat here who can get downfield and do more than just move the chains. Coming from a pro-style offense, his transition from Stanford's playbook to the Falcons' should be a fairly easy one. He'll get every opportunity to make a difference as an added weapon for Matt Ryan.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

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