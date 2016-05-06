Five best 2016 NFL Draft bargain picks: NFC South

Drafted:5th round (141st overall)

Why he's a bargain:If Sanchez can get his hands on NFL passes anywhere near the rate at which he did at Oklahoma, the Panthers will be thrilled with a fifth-round investment here. He's intercepted 13 passes and broken up 28 others over the last three years for the Sooners. The knocks on him include a lack of size (5-foot-11, 185 pounds), but his instincts and cover skills will show up well in training camp. He's no Josh Norman, but Sanchez has real promise if he can stay healthy.