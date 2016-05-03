Five best 2016 NFL Draft bargain picks: NFC East

Drafted:7th round (242nd overall)

Why he's a bargain:For the second year in a row, the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine was relegated to the third day of the draft. Last year it was UAB's J.J. Nelson (4.28-second 40-yard dash, fifth-round pick by Arizona), and this year it was Marshall, who ran a 4.31 40 and nearly went unpicked. From an athletic standpoint, Marshall has every tool to succeed in the NFL. One primary concern is durability -- he was oft-injured at Georgia -- but Marshall could eventually prove to be an explosive component of the rushing rotation in Washington.