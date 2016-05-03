Five best 2016 NFL Draft bargain picks: NFC East

Grades are in for all 32 teams in the 2016 NFL Draft, but which picks will turn out to be the biggest values for each team? College Football 24/7 takes a look this week at the five best bargains in each division, beginning today with the AFC East and NFC East teams:
NFC East
Drafted:6th round (184th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Although he's a bit light for an in-line tight end (6-5, 240), Adams' blocking skills are underrated and he showed why at the Reese's Senior Bowl, where he dominated in one-on-one blocking drills during the practice week. On a South Carolina team that struggled mightily at the quarterback position, Adams caught 28 passes last year and averaged 15 yards per catch. Adams showed outstanding athleticism as the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.64 40-yard dash and finishing among the top 10 tight ends in three tests (40-yard dash, short shuttle, 60-yard shuttle).
Drafted:5th round (152nd overall)
Why he's a bargain:Ioannidis is an ideal illustration of the astounding depth at his position in the 2016 draft. The former Temple standout picked the wrong year to enter the pros; a year ago or a year from now, he'd have likely gone much higher. Ioannidis was outstanding in one-on-one drills at the Reese's Senior Bowl. He'll bring toughness and power to the Redskins defensive line. He's not a highly disruptive pass rusher, but will fight for a roster spot with his ability to hold the point of attack against the run.
Drafted:6th round (212th overall)
Why he's a bargain:The Cowboys might have stumbled upon a special-teams gem in Frazier, who could make the club on that alone with his ability to run and hit. If he's able to develop into a defensive role in the secondary, the steal factor here goes way up. Frazier is considered better as a run stopper than a coverage defender, which isn't ideal as the NFL trends more toward the passing game, but few sixth-rounders will have as strong an opportunity to make a roster as Frazier.
Drafted:7th round (233rd overall)
Why he's a bargain:Versatility is Mills' biggest asset -- he can play cornerback, safety, nickelback, or just about any role he's asked. Though most of his experience is at safety, he showed well at the Reese's Senior Bowl in cornerback drills. In LSU, he also comes from a school known for producing plenty of pro defensive backs. Mills gave serious thought to coming out early as a junior in the 2015 draft. With the Eagles allowing 267 yards per game through the air last year, 28th in the NFL, Mills will get every chance to find a role.*
Drafted:7th round (242nd overall)
Why he's a bargain:For the second year in a row, the fastest player at the NFL Scouting Combine was relegated to the third day of the draft. Last year it was UAB's J.J. Nelson (4.28-second 40-yard dash, fifth-round pick by Arizona), and this year it was Marshall, who ran a 4.31 40 and nearly went unpicked. From an athletic standpoint, Marshall has every tool to succeed in the NFL. One primary concern is durability -- he was oft-injured at Georgia -- but Marshall could eventually prove to be an explosive component of the rushing rotation in Washington.