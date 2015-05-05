Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC South, NFC South

Published: May 05, 2015 at 06:56 AM

Best bargain picks: AFC/NFC East | AFC/NFC North | AFC/NFC South | AFC/NFC West

The 2015 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and grades have already been passed out to all 32 teams. But who really did their homework and grabbed a big-time contributor late in the draft?

» Draft sliders teams will regret passing on

CFB 24/7 takes a look this week at the five best bargain picks in each division, continuing today with AFC South and NFC South teams:

AFC South

DT Michael Bennett, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted: 6th round (180th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Bennett's slide was one of the most puzzling in the draft. He's a second-round talent who dropped to the sixth round, giving the Jaguars a major bargain. Gus Bradley is getting a defensive tackle who had big-time production at a big-time program and should be able to contribute early on before developing into a starter.

WR Dorial Green-Beckham, Tennessee Titans

Drafted: 2nd round (40th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Green-Beckham's talent is undeniable -- it's his flaws off the field that caused him to drop in the draft. It's rare for a player to have so many physical traits in one package. Landing him in the second round was a steal for a team looking to give Marcus Mariota a No. 1 option.

WR Jaelen Strong, Houston Texans

Drafted: 3rd round (70th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Some mock drafts projected Jaelen Strong to the Texans -- at pick No. 16 of the first round. Landing him two rounds later with the 70th pick was an outright steal. He'll complement DeAndre Hopkins perfectly and help whoever is under center in Houston with his ability to fight for the ball.

WR Rashad Greene, Jacksonville Jaguars

Drafted: 5th round (139th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Greene was Jameis Winston's go-to receiver when Florida State needed a big first down, and he can fill that role for Blake Bortles out of the slot in Jacksonville. Getting the most productive receiver from a school like FSU in Round 5 is a great value.

DE Henry Anderson, Indianapolis Colts

Drafted: 3rd round (93rd overall)
Why he's a bargain:The Colts love themselves some Stanford players, and Anderson has the potential to be a starter very early as a rookie -- it's always good when you can get one of those in the third round. Anderson has got great size for a 3-4 end, and if he can add some weight and continue to develop his pass-rushing moves, he could be a long-term fit in Indy.

» Best and worst early-entry decisions in 2015 NFL Draft

NFC South

DT Grady Jarrett, Atlanta Falcons

Drafted:5th round (137th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Jarrett was frequently mentioned as a second-round pick based on his impressive tape, but his size (6-foot-1, 304 pounds) might have hurt his stock -- a mistake, because this guy can play. He'll fit well in the Falcons' new scheme and should hit another gear chasing after the quarterback with a chip on his shoulder.

WR Justin Hardy, Atlanta Falcons

Drafted: 4th round (107th overall)
Why he's a bargain:No Harry Douglas? No problem for Atlanta, which might have drafted an upgrade in Hardy. He doesn't have enough speed to stretch the field, but his real strength is in his hands and instincts. Matt Ryan just found a nice new outlet.

LB Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drafted: 4th round (124th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Alexander will fit much better in Lovie Smith's scheme than he did at LSU, and he can turn into a special teams star with his speed and quickness. His athleticism should also allow him to play on third down.

RB Marcus Murphy, New Orleans Saints

Drafted: 7th round (230th overall)
Why he's a bargain:At 5-foot-8, 193 pounds, Murphy won't be an every-down back, but Sean Payton will find a role for him. He's a big threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield and has the ability to turn in highlight-reel plays when he finds space.

WR Kaelin Clay, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Drafted: 6th round (184th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Clay will immediately breathe life into Tampa's return game. He has quality speed combined with rare instincts on kick and punt returns. The Bucs are looking for some options in the slot, and as a player who can turn a short pass into a long gain, Clay could quickly develop into one of them.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
news

Alabama RB Najee Harris to participate in position drills, run routes at pro day

Alabama RB Najee Harris will work out for scouts at the university's second pro day on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the plan.
news

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley will miss pro day due to back procedure

Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley will have a microdiscectomy on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus. Noted back specialist Robert Watkins will perform the procedure, and Farley will not participate in his pro day on Friday, per Rapoport.
news

Heisman winner DeVonta Smith reveals he weighs 170 pounds, won't participate in Alabama pro day

Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith answered one of the biggest scouting questions surrounding Alabama's pro day, scheduled for Tuesday, without even stepping on the field.
news

Les Miles out as Kansas head coach following sexual misconduct allegations 

Les Miles is out as Kansas' head coach just days after he was placed on administrative leave amid sexual misconduct allegations from his tenure at LSU.
news

Former Jaguars HC Doug Marrone joining Alabama staff as OL coach

Less than a month after Doug Marrone's tenure in Jacksonville ended with the conclusion of another disheartening season, the coach has found a new job. Marrone is joining the Alabama football staff as its offensive line coach, the school announced Monday. 
news

Crimson Tide star WR DeVonta Smith shines brightest in Alabama's title win

DeVonta Smith capped his college career, validated his Heisman Trophy, and gave NFL general managers plenty to think about Monday with a stunning performance to lead Alabama's 52-24 win over Ohio State in the CFP National Championship.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW