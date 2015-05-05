Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC South, NFC South

The 2015 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and grades have already been passed out to all 32 teams. But who really did their homework and grabbed a big-time contributor late in the draft?
CFB 24/7 takes a look this week at the five best bargain picks in each division, continuing today with AFC South and NFC South teams:
AFC South
Drafted: 6th round (180th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Bennett's slide was one of the most puzzling in the draft. He's a second-round talent who dropped to the sixth round, giving the Jaguars a major bargain. Gus Bradley is getting a defensive tackle who had big-time production at a big-time program and should be able to contribute early on before developing into a starter.
Drafted: 2nd round (40th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Green-Beckham's talent is undeniable -- it's his flaws off the field that caused him to drop in the draft. It's rare for a player to have so many physical traits in one package. Landing him in the second round was a steal for a team looking to give Marcus Mariota a No. 1 option.
Drafted: 3rd round (70th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Some mock drafts projected Jaelen Strong to the Texans -- at pick No. 16 of the first round. Landing him two rounds later with the 70th pick was an outright steal. He'll complement DeAndre Hopkins perfectly and help whoever is under center in Houston with his ability to fight for the ball.
Drafted: 5th round (139th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Greene was Jameis Winston's go-to receiver when Florida State needed a big first down, and he can fill that role for Blake Bortles out of the slot in Jacksonville. Getting the most productive receiver from a school like FSU in Round 5 is a great value.
Drafted: 3rd round (93rd overall)
Why he's a bargain:The Colts love themselves some Stanford players, and Anderson has the potential to be a starter very early as a rookie -- it's always good when you can get one of those in the third round. Anderson has got great size for a 3-4 end, and if he can add some weight and continue to develop his pass-rushing moves, he could be a long-term fit in Indy.
NFC South
Drafted:5th round (137th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Jarrett was frequently mentioned as a second-round pick based on his impressive tape, but his size (6-foot-1, 304 pounds) might have hurt his stock -- a mistake, because this guy can play. He'll fit well in the Falcons' new scheme and should hit another gear chasing after the quarterback with a chip on his shoulder.
Drafted: 4th round (107th overall)
Why he's a bargain:No Harry Douglas? No problem for Atlanta, which might have drafted an upgrade in Hardy. He doesn't have enough speed to stretch the field, but his real strength is in his hands and instincts. Matt Ryan just found a nice new outlet.
Drafted: 4th round (124th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Alexander will fit much better in Lovie Smith's scheme than he did at LSU, and he can turn into a special teams star with his speed and quickness. His athleticism should also allow him to play on third down.
Drafted: 7th round (230th overall)
Why he's a bargain:At 5-foot-8, 193 pounds, Murphy won't be an every-down back, but Sean Payton will find a role for him. He's a big threat as a pass catcher out of the backfield and has the ability to turn in highlight-reel plays when he finds space.
Drafted: 6th round (184th overall)
Why he's a bargain:Clay will immediately breathe life into Tampa's return game. He has quality speed combined with rare instincts on kick and punt returns. The Bucs are looking for some options in the slot, and as a player who can turn a short pass into a long gain, Clay could quickly develop into one of them.