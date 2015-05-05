Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC South, NFC South

Drafted: 3rd round (93rd overall)

Why he's a bargain:The Colts love themselves some Stanford players, and Anderson has the potential to be a starter very early as a rookie -- it's always good when you can get one of those in the third round. Anderson has got great size for a 3-4 end, and if he can add some weight and continue to develop his pass-rushing moves, he could be a long-term fit in Indy.