Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC North, NFC North

The 2015 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror and grades have already been passed out to all 32 teams. But who really did their homework and grabbed a big-time contributor late in the draft?

CFB 24/7 takes a look this week at the five best bargain picks in each division, starting today with AFC North and NFC South teams:

AFC North

CB Ifo Ekpre-Olomu, Cleveland Browns

Drafted: 7th round (241st overall)
Why he's a bargain: It was hard to see Ekpre-Olomu as anything more than a mid-round prospect because of the uncertainty over his knee injury and a so-so senior season. But he's a fluid athlete in coverage, and although he lacks ideal height for a corner, he has all the skills to be a nickel corner early in his career. As a seventh-round pick, he could turn into one of the best steals on defense from this year's draft.

S Derron Smith, Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted: 6th round (197th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Teams probably passed on Smith because of his height (5-foot-10) and a down senior season, but he's a productive safety who had second-day talent. He'll be a special-teams maven and help slow down passing offenses in various coverages.

LB Paul Dawson, Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted: 3rd round (99th overall)
Why he's a bargain: Dawson's tape had more positive reviews than any linebacker in the draft, but he had subpar results at the combine, and some teams were scared off by his questionable work ethic. With his instincts, it'll be hard to keep him off the field, and he could really blossom into a star, just like Vontaze Burfict did for the Bengals.

CB Josh Shaw, Cincinnati Bengals

Drafted: 4th round (120th overall)
Why he's a bargain: On talent alone, Shaw could have gone a bit higher, and his value is increased when you consider he can play corner, safety and nickel while also being a regular on special teams. His off-the-field issues were overblown, and he's aggressive enough to work into the rotation early in his career.

DE Anthony Chickillo, Pittsburgh Steelers

Drafted:Pittsburgh Steelers, 6th round (212th overall)
Why he's a bargain: It would not be surprising if Chickillo has a better pro career than college career. He landed in a perfect spot with the Steelers. He should be able to focus on developing as a five-technique and becoming another hard-nosed player in a division full of them.

NFC North

QB Brett Hundley, Green Bay Packers

Drafted: 5th round (147th overall)
Why he's a bargain: The Packers have developed several backup quarterbacks over the years, but few have had the physical tools that Hundley possesses. Given that some thought he was the third-best QB in the draft, he was a steal in the fifth round, and the team was smart to move up and get Hundley as an option who should fit in well in the offense.

RB Jeremy Langford, Chicago Bears

Drafted: 4th round (106th overall)
Why he's a bargain: This was a deep running back class, and Langford didn't get much publicity in the pre-draft process -- a shame, because he was a great runner at Michigan State and brings a diverse skill-set to the table. Injuries contributed to an up-and-down senior year, but Langford is more physical than he's given credit for and is an option in the passing game. He'll take some of the load off Matt Forte and was a nice value in the fourth round.

DE Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: 3rd round (88th overall overall)
Why he's a bargain: It's hard to find a prospect with Hunter's upside, a great athlete who flashed big potential at LSU. He'll play for a good defensive staff and at the very least should be a great special-teams player early on. It might take a few years, but the Packers got a potential starter who could develop into a star in Round 3.

OT Tayo Fabuluje, Chicago Bears

Drafted: 6th round (183rd overall)
Why he's a bargain: Fabuluje is just scratching the surface of his potential, and at the right weight he could turn into a Pro Bowler holding the edge. He'll fit in great with the new mentality of the Bears and is more nimble than you'd expect for somebody his size (6-foot-6, 353 pounds). The Bears are retooling their line, and Fabuluje could wind up starting early if he buys in.

OL Tyrus Thompson, Minnesota Vikings

Drafted: 6th round (185th overall)
Why he's a bargain: The Vikings need to protect Teddy Bridgewater and open holes for Adrian Peterson -- Thompson can help with both at just about every spot along the line. His technique needs a little work, and he relied mostly on his athleticism in college, but he has the ability to turn into a front-line starter at tackle. To land a player of that caliber in the sixth round was a coup for Minnesota.

