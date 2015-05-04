Five best 2015 NFL Draft bargain picks: AFC North, NFC North

Drafted: 7th round (241st overall)

Why he's a bargain: It was hard to see Ekpre-Olomu as anything more than a mid-round prospect because of the uncertainty over his knee injury and a so-so senior season. But he's a fluid athlete in coverage, and although he lacks ideal height for a corner, he has all the skills to be a nickel corner early in his career. As a seventh-round pick, he could turn into one of the best steals on defense from this year's draft.