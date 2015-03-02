Five 2015 NFL Draft prospects with work to do at pro day

Pro day: March 27

The skinny: I think Dawson has the best instincts of any linebacker in the draft. He reads, diagnoses and gets to the point of attack very well. The former Horned Frogs star plays with great passion and appears to really love football. His game tape is outstanding. However, he didn't perform well at the combine. He ran slow (4.93 40, which tied for second-slowest among LBs), had the worst vertical of any linebacker (28 inches) and just didn't measure up to what we see from him on tape when it comes to play speed. He's going to need to look the part when he works out at his pro day. Dawson posted a tweet after his combine workout saying that he's "not a track star," and I appreciate the bravado, but for teams to take him as high as he wants to go, he needs to look as athletic in drills as he does during games.