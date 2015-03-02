Five 2015 NFL Draft prospects with work to do at pro day

Published: Mar 02, 2015 at 03:19 AM
Charles_Davis_1400x1000
Charles Davis

NFL Media Analyst

The first pro days of 2015 are getting underway Monday, and some draft prospects have more work to do at this stage of the evaluation process than others. While the NFL Scouting Combine served as a launching pad for the stock of some players, others failed to answer questions, or opened themselves up to new ones.

» 2015 pro days schedule

With that in mind, here's a look at five players with significant work to do at their pro day.

Jamison Crowder, WR, Duke

Pro day: March 25
The skinny: Crowder did not run as fast as we expected at the combine, clocking in at 4.56 in the 40-yard dash. That tied for the 27th-fastest time among the 39 wide receivers that ran the 40 in Indianapolis. Now, it's true that some receivers are quicker than fast, but Crowder is competing against the likes of Kansas State's Tyler Lockett to be one of the first slot receivers drafted -- Lockett ran a 4.40 and had an excellent combine. Crowder needs to improve on his numbers at his pro day to keep up with his competition.

Paul Dawson, LB, TCU

Pro day: March 27
The skinny: I think Dawson has the best instincts of any linebacker in the draft. He reads, diagnoses and gets to the point of attack very well. The former Horned Frogs star plays with great passion and appears to really love football. His game tape is outstanding. However, he didn't perform well at the combine. He ran slow (4.93 40, which tied for second-slowest among LBs), had the worst vertical of any linebacker (28 inches) and just didn't measure up to what we see from him on tape when it comes to play speed. He's going to need to look the part when he works out at his pro day. Dawson posted a tweet after his combine workout saying that he's "not a track star," and I appreciate the bravado, but for teams to take him as high as he wants to go, he needs to look as athletic in drills as he does during games.

Gerod Holliman, safety, Louisville

Pro day: March 11
The skinny: Holliman tied the FBS single-season record for interceptions with 14 last season, and also earned the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back. One would think he'd be generating a lot of draft buzz with those credentials, but we're hearing more about some of his fellow Louisville defensive backs in this year's draft, James Sample and Charles Gaines, than we are about Holliman. Some scouts think they're better overall players than Holliman, who didn't work out at the combine. He'll need to show a lot at his pro day to answer some of the questions scouts have about him.

Brett Hundley, QB, UCLA

Pro day: March 10
The skinny: Hundley tested very well at the combine -- his 3.98-second 20-yard shuttle was a combine record for a quarterback -- and he's competing to be the third quarterback off the board this year, after Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota. That battle isn't over, but some evaluators weren't particularly impressed with how he threw at the combine and they need to see more from him. I don't think some scouts are giving him his due credit as a thrower. He already has said he doesn't intend to do drills again at his pro day. He's going to throw, though, and I can't wait to see how he fares. He has a chance to go out and put all those questions to rest, and I think he'll probably do just that.

Denzel Perryman, LB, Miami (Fla.)

Pro day: April 1
The skinny: Perryman is a tremendous player, but the bench press (27) was the only test he showed well in during the combine. He's a tough, hard-hitting inside linebacker and looks good on tape. However, his combine numbers aren't going to impress any evaluators as they evaluate the top players at his position. Teams will want to see more athleticism from him at his pro day.

Follow Charles Davis on Twitter *@CFD22.*

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.

news

Scouting Jalen Carter: Georgia defensive lineman's disruptive skill set reminiscent of Quinnen Williams

Georgia just had five defensive players taken in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but is the best NFL prospect of all still in Athens? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on Bulldogs DL Jalen Carter, with a pro comp to a former top-three pick.

news

Scouting C.J. Stroud: Ohio State prospect could be on trajectory similar to Mac Jones

There is big-time buzz about Ohio State's C.J. Stroud after his sensational first season as the Buckeyes' starter. So, what's the book on the quarterback heading into the 2022 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah reveals his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Anderson Jr.: Alabama prospect reminiscent of Von Miller

The excitement about Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. is sky-high coming off his sensational 2021 campaign. What's the book on the edge rusher heading into the '22 college football season? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

news

Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux tackles misinformation, reading mock drafts, being draft's best dressed

University of Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had his priorities as they relate to football questioned mightily during the pre-draft process, but the Ducks standout tells NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe it's a lot of misinformation he's ready to prove wrong beginning once he hears his name called in Thursday's first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich on much ado about hairdo: 'I roll out of bed and look like this'

With curled, shoulder-length locks, UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich's hairdo has drawn as much acclaim as his rise on draft boards since the conclusion of his 2021 season with the Bruins.

news

Geremy Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Five takeaways from NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practice

Practices for Saturday's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl are in full swing, giving prospects a chance to make an impression on NFL coaches and scouts ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft. Here are five takeaways from Wednesday's action at the Rose Bowl.

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.

news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE