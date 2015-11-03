First-round team fits for top seniors in 2016 NFL Draft

10. Houston Texans (3-5):*Connor Cook*, QB, Michigan State -- There's nothing particularly flashy about Cook's game, so maybe he isn't going to earn first-round grades. But I have a feeling at least a couple of teams will appreciate his toughness and leadership abilities enough to pick him in the middle of the first. And, hey -- he's run a pro-style offense quite effectively for what seems like 10 years in East Lansing. Pro scouts keep complaining they don't see that anymore.