First-round picks Jones, Jenkins practice with Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. -- First-round picks Felix Jones and Mike Jenkins were both on the field for the Dallas Cowboys' second practice. The team now has every player in camp.
The Cowboys came to terms on five-year deals late Friday night with Jones, a running back from Arkansas, and Jenkins, a cornerback from South Florida.
After missing the morning workout, Jones arrived in time to take part in the entire afternoon practice on the second day of training camp. Jenkins, who flew from Florida, made it on the field about halfway through the 90-minute workout.
Jones was the 22nd overall pick in April. He is expected to complement Marion Barber with the Cowboys.
Jenkins, the 28th overall pick, is expected to compete for playing time at cornerback.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press