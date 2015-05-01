First-round fits: GMs, coaches talk about incoming Day 1 rookies

GM Ryan Grigson on Miami WR Phillip Dorsett: "When you've got (a player who runs the 40 in) 4.25 on grass that actually shows up that fast on film, somebody's going to take a stab at him -- especially when he has natural receiving skills on top of it. He can return punts, he's got lateral elusiveness as well and can really stick his foot in the ground, too, and he runs good routes. ... We feel like this is a game-breaker because of that speed and because he's not somebody that is really looking for the sideline every time he catches the ball or going into the fetal position. He's a tough nut. He will lower his shoulder. ... He's kind of unique in the fact that usually guys that are this fast, usually they're straight-liners, usually they don't have clean hands or a lot of times they lack toughness. This guy just really happens to have all those things."