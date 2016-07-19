First Look: Scouting USC CB Adoree' Jackson

Where he needs to improve: Jackson is ultra athletic, but he gives up too many plays as a cornerback because of his inconsistent focus and technique. He really struggled against wide receiver Will Fuller (a first-round pick of the Houston Texans this year) in the Notre Dame game last season. On the first snap of the game, he got caught peeking in the backfield and let Fuller get by him for a 75-yard TD. He was beat over the top two other times by Fuller in that game, with one resulting in a pass-interference penalty and the other in a long reception. His eye discipline has been an issue in other games, too. Also, he rarely uses his hands to re-route wide receivers when he's in press coverage. Against most opponents, he has enough speed and agility to recover but this needs to be cleaned up. As a receiver, he has good hands, but most of his targets come on bubble screens and quick flat routes. He isn't asked to run a variety of routes. He's an explosive athlete, but it would take a lot of development for him to play receiver at the next level. He simply doesn't have a lot of experience.