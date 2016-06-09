First Look: Scouting Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett

What I liked: He has ideal size, length and motor for the position. As a pass rusher, he can win with speed, wrap around the edge and flatten to the quarterback. He can convert speed to power and he also possesses a nifty inside spin move. When he slides down to rush against guards, he almost always wins the battle. They are no match for his quickness and he generates a lot of pressure. He is constantly double teamed or chip-blocked, and he doesn't get frustrated or allow his effort to diminish. He always plays snap to whistle. Pass rushers are judged on production and Garrett has produced 22.5 sacks in his two seasons with the Aggies. I was pleasantly surprised with how well he plays against the run. He keeps his pads low to the ground and easily holds the point of attack. He shoots his hands and uses his length to stack blockers consistently. He is outstanding when he's allowed to shoot gaps and attack. He is also productive on the back side because of his motor and speed to close. He is also very adept at playing against cut blocks. He is very rarely on the ground.