First Look: Scouting Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan

What I liked: McMillan has ideal size and physicality for the inside-linebacker position. He excels inside the tackle box. He is quick to key/diagnose, and he has the ability to take on guards and lead blockers. He is a thumping tackler with excellent stopping power. His goal-line tackle against Virginia Tech was a great example of how he runs his feet on contact and has knock-back strength. He is very comfortable as a zone dropper against the pass, and he uses his vision/awareness to clog throwing lanes. He uses his size and physicality to compete against tight ends underneath in man coverage. His production is outstanding (he led the Buckeyes in tackles last fall).