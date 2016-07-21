First Look: Scouting Ohio State LB Raekwon McMillan

Published: Jul 21, 2016 at 05:21 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

mcmillan-160720-TOS

Editor's note: NFL Media analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at college football's top players for 2016. This is the 14th in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

Ohio State lost a lot of talent to the 2016 NFL Draft, but the Buckeyes return several players that are capable of leading the team to another championship. The leader of the defense will likely be linebacker Raekwon McMillan. I've recently had the opportunity to study three of his games from last fall. Here's my scouting report.

Raekwon McMillan, junior linebacker, Ohio State

Height, weight: 6-foot-2, 240 pounds (school measurements)

2015 statistics: 119 tackles (57 solo), 4 for losses (1.5 sacks). Four pass breakups, 5 QB hurries.

Game tape watched: Virginia Tech (Sept. 7, 2015), Michigan (Nov. 28, 2015), Notre Dame (Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1, 2016)

What I liked: McMillan has ideal size and physicality for the inside-linebacker position. He excels inside the tackle box. He is quick to key/diagnose, and he has the ability to take on guards and lead blockers. He is a thumping tackler with excellent stopping power. His goal-line tackle against Virginia Tech was a great example of how he runs his feet on contact and has knock-back strength. He is very comfortable as a zone dropper against the pass, and he uses his vision/awareness to clog throwing lanes. He uses his size and physicality to compete against tight ends underneath in man coverage. His production is outstanding (he led the Buckeyes in tackles last fall).

Where he needs to improve: McMillan has some issues playing in space. He lacks ideal short-area quickness, and he misses some tackles in space because of it. He also needs to improve as a blitzer. His timing is fine, but he lacks an explosive closing burst and he needs to do a better job of finishing when he's free to the quarterback.

Biggest takeaway: There's a lot to like about McMillan. I love his size, instincts and physicality. He isn't as twitched up as former teammate Darron Lee (a first-round draft pick of the New York Jets), but he has the tools to be a dominant run defender at inside linebacker. He reminds me a little of former Alabama LB Reggie Ragland, a second-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills. Both guys were the quarterbacks of dominant college defenses.

I can't wait to see him play ... Michigan on Nov. 26. Jim Harbaugh has a very talented roster returning this fall, while Ohio State must replace a plethora of talent that moved on to the NFL. Michigan TE Jake Butt is one of the top players at his position in the country, and the Michigan rushing attack should be outstanding, providing a challenge for McMillan and the OSU defense. McMillan had a great game against the Wolverines last fall, and I'm anxious to see if he can duplicate that performance in 2016.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW