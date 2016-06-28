First Look: Scouting Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

Published: Jun 28, 2016 at 04:22 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Dalvin-Cook-160627-TOS.jpg

Editor's note: NFL Media analyst and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah takes a "first look" at college football's top players for 2016. This is the seventh in a series of scouting reports that will run throughout the offseason.

This is the year of the running back in college football. I can't remember a time where there's been more quality depth at the position. I've already released First Look reports on Christian McCaffrey and Leonard Fournette. Next in line is Florida State's explosive runner, Dalvin Cook. Cook is a fun player to watch on TV, and I had even more fun breaking him down on all-22 tape. He's a special talent.

Dalvin Cook, junior RB, Florida State

Height, weight: 5-foot-11, 206 pounds (school measurements)

2015 statistics: 229 carries for 1,691 yards (7.4 average), 19 touchdowns. Twenty-four catches for 244 yards (10.2 average), TD.

Game tape watched: Miami (Oct. 10, 2015), North Carolina State (Nov. 14, 2015), Florida (Nov. 28, 2015)

What I liked: Cook's biggest assets are his suddenness and home-run ability. He is always a threat to go the distance and only needs a small crease. He has a slithery running style and can make defenders miss without gearing down. He is quick to locate the cutback lanes and explodes through the line of scrimmage. He has an effective stiff-arm when he gets to the second and third levels of a defense. In the passing game, he has strong hands and shows the ability to pluck the ball off his back hip. He is too fast for linebackers to match up with underneath and he destroys pursuit angles once he turns up the field after the catch (see TD vs. Miami). I was pleasantly surprised with his pass-protection skills. He is aware and shows the ability to chest-up linebackers as well as effectively cut-block them through the thigh pad. He will occasionally pop and fall off his block, but overall he's ahead of the curve in this area. His competitiveness is outstanding. He never looks to get out of bounds. He fights for every yard.

Where he needs to improve: He isn't an ideal short-yardage back. He needs a little bit of a runway and lacks lower-the-shoulder power. Once he builds up speed, he can pull through arm tackles or stiff-arm opponents. However, he won't be able to generate space with pure, raw power at the line of scrimmage. He has the frame to carry another 10-15 pounds and that would help him in this area.

Biggest takeaway: Cook is an electric playmaker. He reminds me so much of Chris Johnson when he was playing at East Carolina. He might gain limited yards on five consecutive carries, but then he'll pop one for a score of 60-plus yards. He produced a run of 30-plus yards in nine different games last fall. He doesn't quite have the same top speed as Johnson (Cook should run in the high 4.3s/low 4.4s in the 40-yard dash) but he has similar suddenness and explosiveness. He can play on all three downs and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field.

I can't wait to see him play ... Ole Miss on Sept. 5. The FSU-Clemson game is always must-watch football, but I'm most looking forward to the opener against Ole Miss. That game will take place on a Monday night. The Rebels lost a lot of talent to the 2016 NFL Draft, but they return one of the nation's best signal-callers in Chad Kelly. This could be a fun shootout.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
news

SEC unanimously votes to add Texas, Oklahoma to conference in seismic shift

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to add the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma to the conference.
news

Texas, Oklahoma formally apply for SEC membership in 2025

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma, just a day after notifying the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights beyond a current contract that runs through 2025, have now formally applied for SEC membership in 2025.
news

Texas, Oklahoma won't renew Big 12 media rights, setting up potential move to SEC

The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma jointly announced Monday that they've notified the Big 12 Conference of their intention not to renew grants of media rights to the league following the current contract, which expires in 2025.
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Southern University interested in HOFer Marshall Faulk becoming head coach

Marshall Faulk and Southern University have mutual interest in the Hall of Fame running back becoming the Jaguars' next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday evening.  
news

Titans great Eddie George hired as Tennessee State head coach

One of Tennessee's greatest football players is turning to coaching one of the state's storied football programs. Eddie George is set to be hired as the head coach of Tennessee State.
news

North Dakota St. QB Trey Lance set for second pro day

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance, predicted to go in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, will take part in a second pro day on April 19. 
news

OT Liam Eichenberg among three Notre Dame players to miss medical evaluations due to positive COVID-19 tests

Notre Dame tackle Liam Eichenberg, defensive end Ade Ogundeji and offensive lineman Aaron Banks tested positive for COVID-19 and remain away from the medical evaluation proceedings in Indianapolis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

Top 2021 TE prospect Kyle Pitts: 'I feel like I'll be the best to ever do it'

Kyle Pitts is what one could call the next step in the rapid evolution of the modern tight end. Following his impressive pro day on Wednesday, Pitts made a bold declaration indicative of his confidence level.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW