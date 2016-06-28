First Look: Scouting Florida State RB Dalvin Cook

What I liked: Cook's biggest assets are his suddenness and home-run ability. He is always a threat to go the distance and only needs a small crease. He has a slithery running style and can make defenders miss without gearing down. He is quick to locate the cutback lanes and explodes through the line of scrimmage. He has an effective stiff-arm when he gets to the second and third levels of a defense. In the passing game, he has strong hands and shows the ability to pluck the ball off his back hip. He is too fast for linebackers to match up with underneath and he destroys pursuit angles once he turns up the field after the catch (see TD vs. Miami). I was pleasantly surprised with his pass-protection skills. He is aware and shows the ability to chest-up linebackers as well as effectively cut-block them through the thigh pad. He will occasionally pop and fall off his block, but overall he's ahead of the curve in this area. His competitiveness is outstanding. He never looks to get out of bounds. He fights for every yard.