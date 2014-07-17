Fired Kyle Field worker says he sabotaged stadium renovation

SEC fans are known for their intensity and fervor, but to think someone's fandom actually would lead to that person endangering lives strains credulity. You'd hope that Livingston was just trying to provoke A&M fans with his Facebook posts. If he wasn't and instead was telling the truth? Well, in that case, you'd assume he is charged with a crime and would face jail time -- sort of like Alabama fan Harvey Updyke for his actions against the Toomer's Corner oak trees at Auburn.