Final decision on Army-Boston College: The game is a go

The Air Force-Navy game is the first in a series of three service academy matchups for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. The game will be nationally telecast on CBS at 11:30 a.m. ET; the game is sold out and a record crowd is expected. Navy will honor its 1963 team at the game. That season, Roger Staubach won the Heisman -- the last service academy player to do so -- and led Navy to the Cotton Bowl.