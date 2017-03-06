Final combine medals count: Utah tops Texas A&M for first place

INDIANAPOLIS -- Utah had just eight players at the NFL Scouting Combine, fewer than six other schools and tied with five more, but it was enough to win the NFL Scouting Combine medals count.
The Utes piled up 10 medals in all, beating out second-place Texas A&M (9), Michigan and Washington (7 each.) The medals count awards schools gold, silver and bronze medals for its players who turn in a first-, second- or third-place finish at their position in any event.
Defensive backs Marcus Williams and Brian Allen put Utah over the top in the standings by earning a silver medal each on the final day of the combine. Williams finished second in the vertical jump (43.5 inches), while Allen finished second in the 3-cone drill with a time of 6.64 seconds. Michigan had more players at the combine than any other school (14).
Here are the results after the final day of drills:
- Utah -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 7, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 10
- Texas A&M -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 4, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 9
T3. Michigan -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 0, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 7
T3. Washington -- GOLD: 4, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 7
T5. Tennessee -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 6
T5. Wisconsin -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 6
T7. Alabama -- GOLD: 3, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 5
T7. UTEP -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5
T7. Ohio State -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 3, TOTAL: 5
T10. North Carolina -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 0, TOTAL: 4
T10. Stanford -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T10. Temple -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T10. Houston -- GOLD: 2, SILVER: 1, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T10. Kansas State -- GOLD: 1, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T10. FIU -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 3, BRONZE: 1, TOTAL: 4
T10. UCLA -- GOLD: 0, SILVER: 2, BRONZE: 2, TOTAL: 4
Three medals: Georgia State (1G, 2S), Western Kentucky (1G, 1S, 1B), Ole Miss (1G, 1S, 1B), LSU (2S, 1B), Miami (1S, 2B), N.C. State (1S, 2B), Iowa (3B).
Two medals: Virginia Tech (2G), UConn (2G), TCU (1G, 1S), Wyoming (1G, 1S), Penn State (1G, 1S), Kentucky (1G, 1B), San Diego State (1G, 1B), Texas Tech (1G, 1B), Lamar (1G, 1S), Minnesota (1G, 1S), Oklahoma State (1S, 1B), Louisiana Tech (1S, 1B), Arkansas (1S, 1B), Ohio (1S, 1B), South Alabama (2B), Cal (2B), East Carolina (2B), Clemson (2B), Colorado (2B).
One medal: Ashland (1G), Shepherd (1G), Oklahoma (1G), Oregon (1G), Florida State (1S), Pittsburgh (1S), Wake Forest (1S), FAU (1S), Georgia (1S), Villanova (1S), North Carolina A&T State (1B), Drake (1B), Indiana (1B), Tennessee State (1B), Vanderbilt (1B), Boston College (1B), Youngstown (1B), Central Florida (1B), Florida (1B).