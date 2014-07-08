Film room: Clemson's Beasley could thrive in Von Miller-like role

If I had to point out a flaw in Beasley's game, I would cite his limited array of rush moves off the edge. While he is a dynamic speed rusher, he hasn't developed a complementary set of pitches to accompany his fastball (speed rush). Thus, he is a "boom-or-bust" rusher who can go long stretches without reaching the quarterback off the edge. Looking at his stat sheet, I noticed that he notched nine sacks in the Tigers' first six games, but made just four sacks during the last seven contests. While it's not unusual for elite rushers to experience long droughts during the season, the fact that Beasley's sack production dwindled at the end of the year will prompt scouts to take a hard look at his overall game to see if his skills have evolved from his first season as a starter.