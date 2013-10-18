Film room: Breaking down UCLA QB Brett Hundley

Elite quarterbacks are able to take their game to another level in key moments. Those instances typically occur on third-down, two-minute situations and late-game drives. Scouts can assess a prospect's confidence, composure and savvy with the outcome of the game hinging on every throw. When I've watched Hundley perform in those situations this season, I've been impressed with his execution and focus under pressure. He gets the ball to his playmakers quickly and finds a way to move the chains when the Bruins need to sustain drives. Watching his performances against Nebraska and Utah, Hundley repeatedly made plays with his arm and legs to gain critical first downs in key moments. Interestingly, Hundley had 19-plus rushing attempts in each of those games, which suggests that he is willing to use his entire skill set to move the chains with the game on the line. With improvisational playmakers capable of extending plays in chaotic situations, Hundley's versatile skills and unflappable demeanor make him a dangerous weapon in the clutch.