Film room: Breaking down LSU QB Zach Mettenberger

Mettenberger owns a 14-3 record at LSU, but he has yet to deliver a big win for the Tigers against elite competition. He struggled in losses a season ago to Florida and Clemson, and didn't show exceptional poise in key moments. This year, however, Mettenberger has displayed more confidence in critical situations and impressed evaluators with his resiliency after poor plays. This was evident in the Tigers' season-opening win over TCU, where he connected on only 50 percent of his passes, but made several tight-window throws in the second half to keep the offense on schedule. Most importantly, Mettenberger never appeared rattled by his misfires and courageously attempted to make high-risk throws when the progression demanded it. This is not only encouraging, but it reveals the moxie and swagger needed to play at a high level. While Mettenberger will need to continue to display big-game ability against tough SEC competition, he has certainly piqued the interest of NFL evaluators with his confidence, poise and courage under fire this season.