Film room: Alabama's Amari Cooper has No. 1 receiver ability

The hype has been building around Cooper's game since his breakout performance as a freshman, with scouts and observers touting him as the top receiver in college football prior to the 2013 season. Although his production and performance fell short of expectations a season ago, NFL scouts should be excited about his potential based on my film study. Cooper is a talented No. 1 receiver with a fundamentally sound game that should allow him to quickly blossom into an elite receiver at the next level. While I'm not ready to proclaim him a top-10-caliber receiver at this point, I certainly believe he is already more polished than Sammy Watkins and Mike Evans as a route runner, and exhibits the explosiveness to be a difference maker in any system. If he continues to refine his overall game and displays better consistency as a pass catcher, I can see Cooper thriving as a Roddy White-like playmaker as a pro.