Fenway Sports group to assist Johnny Manziel marketing

Johnny Football is apparently so big, one marketing agency isn't enough.
Manziel's new partnership with friend LeBron James' marketing company, LRMR Management, will also include assistance from Fenway Sports Management, which will work together with LRMR, according to nesn.com.
The goal, no doubt, will be to make Manziel as much of a self-made brand as possible before his NFL career takes control -- for better or worse -- of his marketing potential. In other words, the Triple M rule is in effect: Make Manziel Money.
"LeBron was an international sports icon and a global celebrity before we got involved," said FSM's Mark Lev. "Johnny needs to perform on the football field, and that's really where the focus is now. But providing he does that, there's huge upside for him from a business standpoint."
Lev's point is unassailable in that Manziel's long-term marketing potential will be tied directly to his NFL success. But that doesn't mean the jackpot bell can't be rung a little early.
Griffin had endorsements with the likes of Subway, adidas and Gatorade before he'd thrown his first NFL pass. His status as a Heisman Trophy winner, and later a first-round draft pick, were no small factors in the marketing money he was able to make before his athletic ability ever made him a dime.
With a marketing team such as the one Manziel has set in place, the same sort of Manziel-based ad campaigns could be coming to the flatscreen nearest you.