Father of Vanderbilt's Chris Boyd unhappy with D.A.'s office

The father of Vanderbilt wide receiver Chris Boyd has spoken out against the way the district attorney's office is handling the rape case of an unconscious female student on the school's Nashville campus.
Four Vanderbilt football players were dismissed from school earlier this summer for allegedly participating in the crime, and were later charged. Boyd and two other men were added to the list of indictments last week, Boyd for being an accessory after the fact.
According to Steven Boyd, his son's name and character have unnecessarily been damaged.
"Whatever they want, they could have gotten without indicting my son," the elder Boyd told tennessean.com. "I don't know how he gets his name back. He's 21. I don't know how someone repairs their integrity and character after this. There is nothing bigger."
His charge, however, indicates that while Boyd may not have been an active participant in the commission of the crime, he did allegedly participate in a cover-up attempt.
Steven Boyd said his son cooperated fully in multiple meetings with authorities regarding the incident that resulted in the expulsion of Commodore football players Brandon Vandenburg, Cory Batey, Brandon Banks and Jaborian McKenzie.
Boyd has been indefinitely suspended from the team, but remains in school. He has a court hearing set for Wednesday.