Fast-rising USC WR Nelson Agholor to work out for Panthers

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman has been re-tooling the Carolina receiving corps since taking over in 2013, and his work in that area figures to continue in the draft as he looks to strengthen quarterback Cam Newton's group of targets.
Carolina could spend at least one pick on a wide receiver, and the club is set to take a good look at one of the top players at the position this week.
The Panthers will work out USC receiver Nelson Agholor in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday at the high school he attended in the area, per the Charlotte Observer. Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia, who has been working out with Agholor in Tampa in recent weeks, will throw to the former Trojans star during the workout.
"He's an extremely hard worker," Garcia told the Observer. "He's very smart. I was very shocked at how much football knowledge he has. I guess that's what Southern Cal does."
Agholor could be a solid complement to Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, as Agholor brings both speed and precise route running to the table. He also brings value in the return game, which certainly hasn't hurt him as he's gone from being viewed as a likely second-round pick to a possible late first-rounder.
NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock recently moved Agholor into a tie for fifth in his positional top-five rankings and called him the draft's fastest-rising prospect.
The Panthers hold the No. 25 pick in the first round, and Agholor could certainly be in play for them at that point. Recent mock drafts of NFL Media analysts have the team taking an offensive tackle with its first-round selection, but no one should be surprised if Gettleman tries to find Newton another pass-catcher early.
Thursday's workout in Tampa could go a long way in determining whether Carolina makes such a move.