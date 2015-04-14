Fast-rising USC WR Nelson Agholor to work out for Panthers

Published: Apr 14, 2015 at 07:14 AM

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman has been re-tooling the Carolina receiving corps since taking over in 2013, and his work in that area figures to continue in the draft as he looks to strengthen quarterback Cam Newton's group of targets.

Carolina could spend at least one pick on a wide receiver, and the club is set to take a good look at one of the top players at the position this week.

The Panthers will work out USC receiver Nelson Agholor in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday at the high school he attended in the area, per the Charlotte Observer. Former South Carolina quarterback Stephen Garcia, who has been working out with Agholor in Tampa in recent weeks, will throw to the former Trojans star during the workout.

"He's an extremely hard worker," Garcia told the Observer. "He's very smart. I was very shocked at how much football knowledge he has. I guess that's what Southern Cal does."

Agholor could be a solid complement to Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, as Agholor brings both speed and precise route running to the table. He also brings value in the return game, which certainly hasn't hurt him as he's gone from being viewed as a likely second-round pick to a possible late first-rounder.

NFL Media analyst Mike Mayock recently moved Agholor into a tie for fifth in his positional top-five rankings and called him the draft's fastest-rising prospect.

The Panthers hold the No. 25 pick in the first round, and Agholor could certainly be in play for them at that point. Recent mock drafts of NFL Media analysts have the team taking an offensive tackle with its first-round selection, but no one should be surprised if Gettleman tries to find Newton another pass-catcher early.

Thursday's workout in Tampa could go a long way in determining whether Carolina makes such a move.

You can follow Bryan Fischer on Twitter at @BryanDFischer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia beats Alabama, 33-18, for first NCAA title since 1980 season

Former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett and an opportunistic Georgia defense led the Bulldogs to their first national championship since 1980 on Monday night, toppling defending champ Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship in Indianapolis.
news

NFL announces prospects to attend 2022 HBCU combine

Today, the NFL in partnership with the Senior Bowl, announced the names of players that will attend the 2022 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Combine presented by Microsoft Surface, which will be held Friday, Jan. 28 - Saturday, Jan. 29, at the University of South Alabama Jaguar Training Center in Mobile, Alabama.
news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW