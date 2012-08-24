Fantasy football: What's not to like about Jamaal Charles?

What we are talking about:
Jamaal Charles
Can he really be a top back?
Mike Wallace
Don't hurry back soon
Mike Trout
He's the best in the world
You hear people talk about the consensus top 10 in fantasy football, but who is the No. 1 guy? Aaron Rodgers two rushing touchdowns gave me a jolt, and you think about going with him first overall. I still tend to go running back in that spot.
But who's the best?
I like LeSean McCoy over Arian Foster. To me, it's kind of like choosing between Gillian Jacobs and Alison Brie of NBC's "Community." It seems like everybody talks about Brie a lot, but for my money, I prefer Jacobs. And in terms of fantasy football, I like McCoy more than Foster (who is the Brie) in this example.
And to be honest, I have no problem with either one, and you end up a winner with either of them. But again, for me it's Jacobs ... oh yeah, and McCoy. Let's jump into my weekly likes and dislikes to get you ready for your draft.
A big nod to our esteem stat guy, Bill "Sudsy" Sudell for the knowledge.
And without further ado ...
We all know there is a risk at running back after the Pep Boys: Arian Foster, LeSean McCoy and Ray Rice. The key to your entire draft will be picking that No. 4 guy. Last week, we ogled Darren McFadden. My latest fling right now is Jamaal Charles. ...
If you check out the average draft position (ADP) on NFL.com, you might get some insight where you can expect these guys to land in your draft. And currently, Charles' ADP is the fourth round. Not bad for a guy who was a top 5 pick just a year ago. ...
And if you're worried about him splitting time with Peyton Hillis, don't be. Charles' best season came when he was splitting time with Tom Jones, though I feel I've discussed this with you before. ...
Charles has an improved offensive line and the team will play 11 games against opponents who finished in the bottom third against the run in 2011: Denver (22), Oakland (27) and San Diego (20) twice, plus the Bills (28), Buccaneers (32), Panthers (25), Browns (30) and the Colts (29). ...
Fred Jackson is in an interesting spot. He scored six touchdowns in his first six games and had at least 100 scrimmage yards in eight of his last 10. But, because of his injury, he's going to be there in the fifth round. He's a great value. ...
Ahmad Bradshaw also is a pretty good value, too. Sure, David Wilson is going to eat into his production which is why he does from early-round to fifth-round pick. But Bradshaw has seen his touchdown production increase over the last three seasons. ...
BenJarvus Green-Ellis is a guy I still like, and he's going after Shonn Greene in most drafts. Man, I would rather take a flyer on the Law Firm instead of having Greene. Green-Ellis should clean up on the goal line where the Bengals were miserable last year. ...
Julio Jones is currently coming off the board in the third round. You know, I would love to be able to get Jimmy Graham in the second and then get Jones in the third round, but it just doesn't seem possible. You have to figure Jones goes at the end of the second. ...
If I miss on Graham (and it's entirely possible, if not probable), Aaron Hernandez is the guy I would target in the sixth round. I predicted last week he would have more points than Rob Gronkowski. I am not backing down from the statement. ...
A great topic that came up in our Google+ hangout this week, Jones or Roddy White? I stated last week Jones is my guy. I really like him to excel under the three-receiver sets in Atlanta. But if you still like White more, it's understandable. White is the Brie in this analogy, right? Or would it be the other way around? ...
Brandon Lloyd finished last season 25th in fantasy points. But realize he had at least 10 targets in eight of his last 11 games and a reunion with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels should have him screaming up the draft boards where he's currently lasting until the sixth round. ...
Dwayne Bowe is coming off the fantasy boards in the sixth round. Not a bad spot for the team's leading receiver for the past three seasons. He was 19th in fantasy points among receivers in 2011, but he will improve those numbers and get more than five touchdowns this year. ...
If DeSean Jackson is available in the seventh round, I will definitely take a chance on him. He's been miscast as a No. 1 fantasy receiver and he just isn't. But if he is my third guy? I like it a lot more. ...
Percy Harvin carries a reputation as an injury-prone guy. He's missed only three games in his three-year NFL career. He finished eighth last year in fantasy points among receivers, and he's been available in the fifth round of drafts. ...
Hakeem Nicks is going off the board in the fourth round. He was 11th around fantasy receivers last year, but he's been trending up. Nicks has had his receiving totals increase over the last three seasons. ...
Vincent Jackson as a No. 1 receiver in fantasy? No thanks. I typically don't care for malcontents and yes, this is personal. But in the seventh round, as Booker T would say, that's a nice value pick right there. And he's this week's honorary Heath Slater one-man band player. ...
Titus Young had 30 targets, 171 yards and four touchdowns in the last four games of 2011. Not a bad bit of production for a guy in the 15th round. I'm more apt to take a risk on a guy with high upside instead of a curtain-jerker who hasn't produced in the past. Take a gamble some time. ...
ImageDeal me in for the new "Vegas" with Michael Chiklis and Dennis Quaid. A show about my favorite era of Las Vegas? Yes, pleases! I'm clearing the DVR space as we speak. And if you remember, I said you have to divorce yourself from one show to free up time for fantasy football, so "Burn Notice" might get burned. And forget "Big Brother," I have to find a way to make a cameo on this show. ...
ImageSide note to my side note, but I will stop and watch "The Day After Tomorrow" every time I see it on TV. I can't stop. And seriously, was the scene with the wolves the inspiration for Liam Neeson's movie, "The Grey?" Like Liam was at home watching "Day" one night and he springs out of his seat, I have a great idea for a movie! We fight wolves with our bare hands! Oh well, even so, that movie still has it all over Star Wars Episode I. ...
ImageBut "Burn Notice" is about to go on vacation again. Just in time for "Sons of Anarchy," "Dexter" and "Homeland." Well, I guess I don't really need to sleep that much. ...
Well before you start with your, "I thought this was a fantasy column" comment, here we are back. Have you noticed nobody talks about Drew Brees much anymore? Most people are hyper on Matthew Stafford and Drew Brees, while Aaron Rodgers is coming off the board second in NFL.com drafts. But Brees sits there in the sixth spot. I like that. But it tells me how important it is to land a spot in the top six. I don't know if I can go with Calvin Johnson at No. 7. ...
I don't know if you guys caught our coverage from NFL Fantasy Draft Week, but did you see the Commissioner announce a pick in a fantasy draft? And it was Megatron? Somebody doesn't seem too worried about the Madden cover jinx, eh? ...
ImageSpeaking of jinxes, I cringed when I saw Mike Trout on the cover of Sports Illustrated. But this kid went out and had a great series in Boston. Even if you hate the Angels, you have to love this guy. ...
ImageAnd honestly, the Angels season is going to end in disappointment. I'm just being honest right now. But pretty much ending the Red Sox season with a sweep was pretty cool. When they finish the Mike Trout movie this fall, just have it end after this sweep. He also has to be the MVP of the season, even if the Angels don't make the postseason. If Trout doesn't win the award, we riot. ...
Jake Locker is an elite fantasy backup. One of the first guys you should scramble for once you're locked (pun intended) up your starter. Locker looked good in limited play last year (four TDs, no interceptions) and he has a chance to make some plays with his legs. ...
And yes, Locker looked fantastic on Thursday night against Arizona. But again, this just reaffirmed he is going to be a great fantasy backup. He's going to start at least one game for you as a backup, and you won't feel bad if he has to be an injury replacement. Also keep an eye on Nate Washington and Kendall Wright who looked excellent as well.
Ryan Tannehill is interesting, because it's obvious his history with Mike Sherman helped win him the Dolphins' starting job. And to be honest, he's a better option than what they are doing down in Arizona. ...
Here are some sleeper tight ends for you: Kyle Rudolph, Jared Cook, Tony Moeaki and Greg Olsen. Yeah Olsen, you know, the guy Cam Newton is throwing the ball to. All great options if you want to take a chance on Jason Witten earlier. ...
Olsen becomes an even more attractive option if Steve Smith is going to miss some significant time. And reports are Smith has been seen on crutches.
Speaking of Cowboys receivers, there is an entire flux in the battle for the No. 3 WR spot (or top spot if the starters can't go). Dre Holmes was the pick to click last week, but then Cole Beasley had a huge game against the Chargers. Now it's Kevin Ogletree who has impressed. One of these guys is going to be this year's Laurent Robinson. I still like Dre, but this is a big week for him. ...
ImageWith all of these numbers please remember, you are drafting with humans. Everything changes when you factor in the human element. I saw Matt Ryan go fourth overall in a draft last year. So please use these projections as a guide. Yes, Lloyd is going off the board in the sixth round on average. But if you feel strongly about him and he's there in the fifth, nobody is going to fault you for making that move. ...
That said, I just did a mock draft and my team looks like this: QB Matt Ryan, RB LeSean McCoy, RB Doug Martin, WR Roddy White, WR A.J. Green, WR Jordy Nelson, Flex Eric Decker, TE Brandon Pettigrew. I just missed on Aaron Hernandez and Julio Jones who went right at the top of the second. So keep practicing.
Maurice Jones-Drew's stock continues to plunge worse than Facebook's stock. MJD was third among fantasy running backs and one of the few franchise backs left in the league. He's fallen to the second round in most drafts, and those numbers continue to fall daily. ...
MJD tried to assure our Marcas Grant everything is going to work out. But even if he does make it back, look at the history of holdout running backs in NFL history. Not a pretty picture. And even if it wasn't for the holdout, he's had to close to 1,000 carries since 2009, most in the NFL. ...
I don't understand his position. He signed a big-time deal with multiple years left. Sure, his next contract isn't going to be as big. No kidding. That's the way life works. Jim Brown never made the money you made, MJD. You signed a fair deal, you're among the league's best paid so honor your contract. ...
Reader Karen asked if it was cool to let your personal feelings get in the way of your fantasy team. Let me tell you, I went against my personal feelings and drafted Eli Manning last year. He killed me in the playoffs. So yeah, I will play favorites and avoid MJD. ...
Breaking news: Michael Vick was not hurt during the writing of this column. Wait, let me check ... nope, he made it through all right. I will always love Vick because we dominated fantasy football in 2010; but I can't take it anymore. I will explain. ...
Nobody causes more fantasy anxiety than Vick. Every time he runs, I'm afraid he's going to bruise his ribs. Every time he throws, I'm afraid he's going to hit a lineman's helmet. It's too much. This must be what it's like to root for Eli in real life. ...
And if you do want to take Vick, that's cool. I'm not going to do it. But be sure to get one of the elite backup quarterbacks available. You have to draft another quarterback almost immediately if you draft Vick. ...
Mike Wallace said he is going to return to Steelers' camp this week. Oh what's the rush? Take the weekend off, Mike. I'm sure you've been working out on your own. Seriously, I hate when I read stuff like that. 'Working out on their own' ranks up with 'he was kicking 70-yarders in warm-ups' as two football clichés I despise. ...
The whole notion of working out on your own is akin to being able to beat the computer on Madden or NCAA 13 (and my preference is the college game because it's cool to change jobs, though I've been the UNLV coach forever it seems in my current dynasty). The point is, things are a lot different when you face real opponents. ...
And if my anecdotal evidence doesn't get you to change your mind, think about this: Wallace has scored multiple touchdowns in only one of his last 23 games. He went without a touchdown in six of his last seventh, and finished with nine consecutive games without 100 receiving yards. And this is your third-round pick? Pass. ...
And yes, maybe I'm still bitter because of the way he pulled the "Kelly Leak" by stepping in front of Brown for this touchdown reception you can see right here. Brown is patronizing him with his congratulations, too. BTW, that was his only touchdown in seven games. He stepped in front of Brown to steal one. Wow. ...
That's a "Bad News Bears" reference, too. According to one commenter last week, only low-brow people enjoy movies like that or professional wrestling. (And no, it wasn't Damien Sandow.) ...
ImageBut I guess this a good time to get into SummerSlam. Which to me, was like paying $60 for a three-hour version of RAW. Oh wait, RAW is already three hours. And it's weird to say, but the right people won in SummerSlam. Brock Lesnar won. CM Punk retained the title. Daniel Bryan won. The only complaint was Alberto Del Rio didn't win. And as Brandon Stroud points out here, how is Del Rio the bad guy again? ...
ImageBut before we get too happy, I hope you all realize CM Punk will lose to the Rock at the Royal Rumble. And the Rock will hold the best for Wrestlemania and he will face the Rumble winner … John Cena. ...
ImageAnd Triple H is going to get his win back over Lesnar at Wrestlemania, too. I know we'd all like to see the Undertaker beat Lesnar, but come on, that's not happening. It will be Triple H. ...
ImageWe had a Fred Durst siting over the weekend at SummerSlam. Durst was sitting front row (how is this possible?), flipped the bird to the crowd and no we won't think about him again. Though, "Nookie" came on the Pandora recently and I dislike having to admit this, but it was a pretty cool tune at the time, musically. ...
Speaking of other disappointments, Miles Austin is down to the sixth round in fantasy drafts. I anticipate him tumbling in your drafts. If he's there in the seventh or even the eighth round, that's a pretty good value. ...
Maybe it's time for a version of fantasy myth busters; guys who you think are good players but there production is really lower than given credit for. ...
Myth: Crabtree can be good this year. Crabtree has only one multiple-TD game in 42 career games. He's not even worth a 12th round pick at this point. Myth busted. ...
Myth: Jeremy Maclin is the guy to own for the Eagles. Not so much. Did you know he's had only one touchdown in his last 12 home games? Myth busted. ...
Myth: The Packers are going to run the ball with Cedric Benson. Yeah, okay. Calls for the Packers to run the ball tend to fall flat like those New Year's resolutions. Sure, much like how your gym is filled with dudes in January, the Packers might even mean it for a while. But this team is going to air it out. Myth busted. ...
Myth: Anquan Boldin is a good fantasy value. The reality is, Boldin has had just one touchdown in his last eight games. And don't look now, he's going to be pushed out by Torrey Smith. Myth busted. ...
Myth: Ben Roethlisberger is an elite fantasy quarterback. People always say this, but when I end up with Roethlisberger, I feel like ish. Big Ben finished 13th in fantasy points last year and had just a TD or less in 15 of his last 21 games. Plus, do you want him ruining the chemistry of your fantasy team? Myth busted. ...
Myth: Santana Moss might have some appeal with RG3. Please, don't do this. He's gone 18 consecutive games without 100 receiving yards. Moss always goes about four rounds earlier than he should in most drafts, probably because of his name appeal. You want a name to be familiar with when it comes to Moss? Mike Shanahan, his coach. Myth busted. ...
ImageThat leads to this week in #Shanahanigans: Alfred Morris started for the Redskins last week, and Evan Royster got the third-down looks. Do you still believe Roy Helu is a good pickup? He's not.
ImageSpeaking of bad coaching coaching, Big Brother 14 had one of the best concepts in years with former players serving as coaches. The past couple of seasons has featured too much scheming, too many alliance shifts and it seemed over-produced. The coaches at least mixed up the strategy. Putting the coaches in changed this from an epic season to an average season. ...
ImageDid you see Blair from the "Facts of Life" and Jeff Kent are going to be on the latest version of "Survivor?" Does this ever work out? If it was Jo from "Facts of Life," she might have a chance because she could fix anything. But if CBS is desperate to have minor celebrities on reality TV shows, how do I land a spot on "Big Brother?" ...
What happened to Matt Flynn during this quarterback competition? At the time of this writing, Russell Wilson has not been selected as the starter. But Wilson will be. Pete Carroll man, he just does things his own way. It's hard not to root for him. Well, unless you went to UCLA or root for an SEC school. Or Terrell Owens. Word out of Seattle is he's on the outs. ...
Wilson is like the anti-Tebow, he's a running quarterback who can actually throw the ball. Where's Wilson's photo spread in GQ? ...
I hate to sound like a broken record because first of all, it's such a dated reference. Seriously, kids today don't even remember when you would purchase and entire CD, let alone a record. So I hate to sound like a Taylor Swift song stuck on repeat, but please stop drafting Dre Johnson. He's still coming off the board in the second round. That's way too high. ...
ImageA note for those of you hosting fantasy draft parties this weekend: Please have your pizza order completed before everybody arrives. There's nothing worse than spending the first 45 minutes of your fantasy draft trying to figure out who wants what on their pizza. Sorry for those of you who like Hawaiian style or veggie (and I'm one of them), but we're only getting a few cheese pizzas and a couple of pepperonis. I feel bad that I even have to bring this up.
