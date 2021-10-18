Fantasy Football waiver wire targets for Week 7 of 2021 NFL season

Wide receivers

Cardinals WR A.J. Green has been featured many times in this article, yet is still available in about 70 percent of NFL.com leagues. Green has consistently been the WR2 for the Cardinals, seeing six targets in all but one game. He has topped 16 fantasy in three of his last four games and over 13 in four of five. He has been the most consistent of the secondary receiver options on the Cardinals. All four of their receivers can be rostered as they consistently run four wide receiver sets. Green is the safest weekly option, while Christian Kirk has a lower floor, but higher ceiling. Rondale Moore is a weekly upside play as of now.

Panthers WR Robby Anderson is a strange one. He has not played well at all this season and because of that a lot of people are going to drop him. He is rostered in just over half of NFL.com leagues, but that likely changes after this week. There are no stats to justify holding onto him -- except volume. Anderson now has 11 targets in two of his last three games and seven in the other. He had 11 total targets the first three weeks. While Anderson struggled with drops in Week 6, he did catch the game tying touchdown. The volume is just too much to give up on right now.

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton returned in Week 6 and led the Colts in targets (four), catches (four), and yards (89). I know, four targets isn't that impressive, but Wentz only threw 20 passes so four was good for a 20 percent target share. Hilton still has speed, and Wentz is better suited to take advantage of that than Philip Rivers was. He is not what he once was, but he should see enough volume to warrant being at least in flex consideration. He could also come in handy as a bye week replacement as the Colts have a favorable upcoming schedule.

Loins WR Amon-Ra St. Brown finished with five catches for 26 yards. Those numbers are not impressive but he had seven targets. It is his third game in a row with at least seven targets. After leading in targets the last two weeks, he tied for the second-most on the Lions. He is heavily targeted on a team that throws 65 percent of the time, the fifth-most in the league. The ceiling isn't super high, but he has a reliable floor.

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman has been up and down, but he has just one game with fewer than eight fantasy points in his last five. That gives him a safe enough floor to quantify as a bye week replacement in a week when a bunch of receivers will be on bye. Last week he had 12 targets, which seems like an anomaly, but he has been used more as of late. He is an upside shot if you are in need of one due to all the byes.

Browns WR Donovan Peoples-Jones led Cleveland in receiving with 101 yards and two touchdowns, catching five of eight targets. He led Browns receivers with 78 percent of the snaps. This was coming off his five catch, 70-yard game last week. He has at least five targets in each of the last two games. He may soon have more target competition as Jarvis Landry is nearing a return. But DPJ has likely played his way into three wide receiver sets and Cleveland will certainly take some deep shots with him. He is a bye week replacement in Week 7.