Fantasy breakdown: Sanders among top targets

I've been fond of telling people that opportunity is the lifeblood of fantasy success. Donald Brown is a reminder that opportunity isn't the only thing that portends fantasy success. It's about production as well. Brown had 37 total touches on Sunday -- more than any other player in the league -- and it translated to 89 total scrimmage yards. You could do the math and realize that it comes out to 2.4 yards per touch. Or you could just call it #ungood. Brown's volume should continue with Ryan Mathews and Danny Woodhead out of action, but it would be nice to see him do a little more with it in the coming weeks.