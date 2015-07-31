Fans vote Auburn's Kick Six greatest CFB play of all time

The 24-play field -- and the tournament seedings -- were determined by a panel of CFB 24/7 experts. The tournament had five rounds of voting in a typical bracket style format, with eight great plays earning first-round byes. The plays with the most votes within its matchup at the end of each round advanced to the next round of voting. The plays were divided into four, six-play regions, with the four regions named after legendary coaches spanning the game's early formative years (Knute Rockne) to the modern day (Urban Meyer).