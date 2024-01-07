Falcons to evaluate coach Arthur Smith's status after season; Broncos expected to retain GM George Paton

The Atlanta Falcons still have a shot at a NFC South title entering Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New Orleans Saints, and there continues to be support in the building for head coach Arthur Smith and his staff amidst speculation about his future.

But sources say owner Arthur Blank has been calling people he trusts within the league for advice in recent days -- another sign he is weighing potential changes after leaving the door open on Smith's future in recent media interviews, telling Georgia Public Broadcasting in December that while he is "committed to Coach Smith," he wanted to assess where things stood after the season.

Smith, 41, was one of the hottest head-coaching candidates three years ago, when the Falcons signed him to a six-year contract with the thought of a methodical rebuild in mind. He and general manager Terry Fontenot spent the first two years cleaning up the salary cap and remaking the roster, and the hope was Year 3 would provide a breakthrough.

The Falcons defense indeed has been vastly improved, as has the talent level on the offensive line and skill positions. A win over the Saints on Sunday, plus a Buccaneers loss to the Panthers, would put Atlanta into the playoffs for the first time in six years.