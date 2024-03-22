Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remains perfect after Day 1 upsets

Did your bracket include Oakland University knocking off Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA tournament? Who made that pick, plus had a trio of No. 11 seeds, Oregon, N.C. State and Duquesne, winning?
Not many, as the NCAA noted 0.0396% of brackets remained perfect after Day 1 of the tournament.
One man whose bracket remains pristine: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
The dynamic running back picked all the upsets on Day 1. For his bracket to remain perfect, he'll need a few more underdogs to stun the country, including 15th-seeded Western Kentucky toppling No. 2 Marquette.
Heck, just making it through an upset-filled Day 1 with a bracket intact remains an accomplishment.
Robinson picked his Texas Longhorns to win it all. The No. 7 seed knocked off Colorado State on Thursday, 56-44. Only three No. 7 seeds have made it to a Final Four all time, with one winning a national championship -- Connecticut, in 2014.