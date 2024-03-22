 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Falcons RB Bijan Robinson's NCAA tournament bracket remains perfect after Day 1 upsets

Published: Mar 22, 2024 at 09:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Did your bracket include Oakland University knocking off Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA tournament? Who made that pick, plus had a trio of No. 11 seeds, Oregon, N.C. State and Duquesne, winning?

Not many, as the NCAA noted 0.0396% of brackets remained perfect after Day 1 of the tournament.

One man whose bracket remains pristine: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Related Links

The dynamic running back picked all the upsets on Day 1. For his bracket to remain perfect, he'll need a few more underdogs to stun the country, including 15th-seeded Western Kentucky toppling No. 2 Marquette.

Heck, just making it through an upset-filled Day 1 with a bracket intact remains an accomplishment.

Robinson picked his Texas Longhorns to win it all. The No. 7 seed knocked off Colorado State on Thursday, 56-44. Only three No. 7 seeds have made it to a Final Four all time, with one winning a national championship -- Connecticut, in 2014.

Related Content

news

Former Titans CB Kristian Fulton signing with Chargers on one-year deal

The Chargers are signing former Titans CB Kristian Fulton on a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Bears' DJ Moore excited for Keenan Allen addition: It might be a race to 1,000 yards

In 2023, Bears receiver DJ Moore gobbled up targets in an offense lacking a complementary wideout. After the addition of Keenan Allen, Moore might have to share the ball more in 2024.
news

Free-agent CB Xavien Howard 'would love' to play for hometown Texans

Free-agent cornerback Xavien Howard closed the door on a return to Miami, but would like a shot at returning to his hometown, Houston, to play.
news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz discusses Keenan Allen decision: 'I knew who I was trading'

New Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz's first massive decision came early in his tenure, trading longtime great Keenan Allen to Chicago for a fourth-round draft pick. On Thursday, Hortiz said that he didn't love parting with the player, but financials forced a hard decision.
news

New Jets OT Tyron Smith believes team has 'all the pieces' to 'go all the way'

Eight-time Pro Bowl tackle Tyron Smith explains his decision to sign with the Jets, saying the team New York has built in recent seasons is one that "could go all the way" to the Super Bowl.
news

NFL EVP Troy Vincent reiterates hip-drop tackle is 'something we want to get out of the game'

During a conference call ahead of the Annual League Meeting -- in which owners will vote on 10 proposed changes -- NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent reiterated the importance of a player safety-focused change, again stressing the hip-drop tackle is "something we want to get out of the game."
news

Lions release CB Cameron Sutton following issuance of domestic violence arrest warrant

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that they have released cornerback Cameron Sutton after a domestic battery warrant was issued for his arrest.
news

Texans' Will Anderson fired up to play alongside Danielle Hunter: Teams 'gotta choose who they're gonna double-team'

Texans pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. is getting excited about Year 2 after Houston signed veteran Danielle Hunter to pair him alongside the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

WR K.J. Osborn trusts that 'everything will take care of itself' for Patriots' plan at quarterback

K.J. Osborn recently signed with the New England Patriots and did so despite uncertainty about who might be throwing him the football. Wednesday, the wideout told reporters that while the quarterback question mark was a factor, it's not something he's worried about after meeting the Pats brass.
news

DT Aaron Donald on retirement after 10 seasons in NFL: 'I'm burnt out' 

Aaron Donald ate his fill of quarterbacks in a decade of mauling opposing offenses, and the shoo-in future Hall of Famer broke his silence on retirement. "I'm burnt out, if anything, the best way to say it is that I'm full, I'm complete," Donald said. 