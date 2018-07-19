Falcons promise Julio Jones to talk deal after season

The man voted the No. 4 overall NFL player by his peers in NFL Network's Top 100 players of 2018 is on a contract that averages $14.25 million per season, eighth highest among receivers. It's not surprising that a player of Jones' caliber would feel underpaid. He is. But with the Falcons holding nearly all the cards, there is little he can do about it with three years left to play before the game of tag even begins.