Around the NFL

Falcons promise Julio Jones to talk deal after season

Published: Jul 19, 2018 at 01:33 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Julio Jones sat out offseason workouts in hopes of getting a new contract. The Atlanta Falcons will not acquiesce -- at least for now.

The Falcons are not planning to renegotiate the All-Pro receiver's contract with three years left on the deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, according to a source informed of the team's thinking.

However, the Falcons aren't completely ignoring Jones' desire for a new contract. The team promised him in June they would work on a new deal after the 2018 season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Jeff Schultz of The Athletic first reported the team's decision to not negotiate a new contract this season.

Jones enters the third year of a five-year, $71.25 million contract extension signed in 2015, which lasts through the 2020 season. With Jones under contract through 2020 -- and the team able to wield the franchise tag for two subsequent years -- the Falcons are prioritizing extensions for players entering the final year of their contracts: DT Grady Jarrett, OT Jake Matthews and safety Ricardo Allen, per Rapoport.

It always seemed a long shot for Jones to get a new deal in 2018. NFL teams are generally reticent even to consider a new deal with two years left on a contract. Giving Jones a new contract -- even if he's deserving -- would set a new precedent. NFL teams despise setting precedents.

With the news that the team won't give Jones a pay raise, the question is whether the wideout will attend training camp when Falcons veterans report July 26. Rapoport notes that communication between Jones and the team has remained strong, but the Falcons still haven't been informed about whether he will attend camp.

Jones showing up for Matt Ryan's passing camp is a good sign the wideout is still invested in a team with Super Bowl aspirations. Comments from the receiver earlier this offseason -- notably saying he'd be a Falcon for life -- also indicate he wouldn't hold out.

Things could change, however, if Jones pulls his only leverage play: withholding services.

The man voted the No. 4 overall NFL player by his peers in NFL Network's Top 100 players of 2018 is on a contract that averages $14.25 million per season, eighth highest among receivers. It's not surprising that a player of Jones' caliber would feel underpaid. He is. But with the Falcons holding nearly all the cards, there is little he can do about it with three years left to play before the game of tag even begins.

If Jones decides he needs to be paid now, skipping camp, preseason and eventually regular season games is his only method to pressure Atlanta. We'll know in a week whether the superstar wideout is willing to employ that little-used strategy.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take time away following season to evaluate future

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay plans to take some time away following the conclusion of the year to consider his future, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 18: What We Learned from Saturday doubleheader

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from Week 18's Saturday doubleheader.

news

Chiefs clinch AFC No. 1 seed, first-round bye with win over Raiders

Kansas City defeated the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-13, on Saturday in their regular-season finale to clinch the conference's top seed, which includes a first-round bye and potentially home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

news

Broncos have permission to interview former Saints HC Sean Payton; teams on same page regarding trade compensation

The Denver Broncos have received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head-coaching vacancy, and the two sides appear to be on the same page about potential trade compensation, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Saturday, per sources.

news

Bills safety Damar Hamlin posts on social media: 'The love has been overwhelming'

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin posted Saturday on social media, in his first public comments since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Monday's game against the Bengals, that the love he has received "has been overwhelming."

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) expected to play Sunday vs. Giants

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is expected to play against the New York Giants on Sunday after missing the clubs' previous two contests with a right shoulder strain, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Inactive reports for Saturday's Week 18 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Saturday game for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Browns rule out DE Jadeveon Clowney for season finale vs. Steelers

The Cleveland Browns on Saturday ruled out DE Jadeveon Clowney for their Week 18 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Jan. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts (right shoulder) questionable to play in season finale vs. Giants

Jalen Hurts appears close to returning just in time for the Eagles. The quarterback landed on Philadelphia's Friday injury report with an official designation of questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

news

2022 NFL season: Six things to watch for in Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars doubleheader on Saturday

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down six things to watch for when the Chiefs visit the Raiders and the Titans take on the Jaguars in a Saturday Week 18 doubleheader.

news

Bengals coach Zac Taylor pushes back against coin-flip resolution: 'Just negatives for us'

Per an NFL resolution approved Friday, if Baltimore wins Sunday and faces the Bengals on Super Wild Card Weekend, the site of the game will then be determined by a coin toss. Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor pushed back against the possible scenario.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE