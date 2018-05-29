Julio Jones: No bad blood between me, Atlanta Falcons

Julio Jones doesn't want skipping organized team activities to be construed as meaning he's upset with the Atlanta Falcons organization.

When Jones opted to miss voluntary workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported part of the reason was because the All-Pro receiver would like a reworked contract. Speaking with TMZ over the weekend, Jones dismissed that he's dismayed about his deal.

"It's not even about that," Jones said. "Everyone wants a story right now. There's no story to be told. I'm just working on getting myself better. I'm just working on myself right now. That's all that is. There's no bad blood between me and the team or anything like that.

"Everybody on the outside trying to look in and trying to destroy what we built there. I'm not going nowhere. I'll be there. I love the team. I love the organization. I love everybody there. I'm good."

Falcons owner Arthur Blank didn't sound concerned last week about Jones' absence from OTAs, saying he hopes the wideout is a Falcon for life. It's a sentiment the playmaker reciprocated.

"I am [going to be a Falcon for life]," Jones replied bluntly when asked about Blank's comments.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn said he's spoken to Jones this offseason and expects the wideout to participate in mandatory minicamp next month.