Julio Jones attends workout with Falcons teammates

Back in June when the social media world was melting over Julio Jones skipping mandatory minicamp, Matt Ryan brushed off the All-Pro receiver missing workouts. The Atlanta Falcons quarterback even said Jones would participate in off-campus player workouts in July.

Matt Ryan didn't lie.

The team tweeted out a picture by Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley from Ryan's offseason passing camp. Jones was in fact in attendance.

Jones skipping team workouts while attending player-run sessions basically confirms his holdout was not about commitment to the Falcons' 2018 season but rather a contractual issue he would like addressed.

Jones has stayed away from Falcons offseason workouts in hopes to rework his contract with three years left on the deal. Jones' $14.25 million yearly average places him eighth among receivers. He has three years, $34.4 million left on a front-loaded deal.

Falcons veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 26. Jones' decision to attend or continue his holdout will be one of camp's biggest storylines.