Falcons, Jaguars staffs to coach Senior Bowl

The Atlanta and Jacksonville staffs have been selected by the NFL to coach in the 2014 Reese's Senior Bowl, the Senior Bowl announced Thursday.
Atlanta's staff will coach the North team; Jacksonville's staff will coach the South squad.
Senior Bowl week runs from Jan. 20-25 in Mobile, Ala. Practices and the game are broadcast on NFL Network.
"We have had the opportunity to spend a lot of time at the Senior Bowl over the last six years, but this is the first time we will have the chance to coach the game," Falcons coach Mike Smith said in a Senior Bowl release. "The week of practice provides a great opportunity to get to know these players on a personal level, but being able to coach these young men will give us the ability to work hands on with them and evaluate them."
Jacksonville coach Gus Bradley was a Tampa Bay assistant in 2007 when the Bucs' staff coached in the game, and he called the week "a great evaluation tool."
"It's maybe better for us as coaches instead of sitting in our rooms watching tape over and over again," Bradley said in the release. "We will be able to evaluate all aspects of their game."
Jacksonville has the third pick in the 2014 draft, and NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah says Jags coaches should be especially interested in the quarterbacks, defensive ends and offensive tackles who will be participating. Atlanta picks sixth, and Falcons coaches should be especially interested in offensive tackles and big-time pass rushers.
Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.