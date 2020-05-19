Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 08:35 AM

Falcons among teams reopening facilities Tuesday

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons are among the first to begin reopening the team facility Tuesday.

Falcons president Rich McKay said the club is opening things slowly with about 15 people back at the Flowery Branch facility Tuesday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. All of those employees are at the operations level, and McKay expects that number to be around 20 people by the end of the week.

While the Falcons will open their Flowery Branch facility today, McKay noted that Mercedes-Benz Stadium would remain closed with a June 1 target date to reopen.

In addition to the Falcons, the Cardinals, Colts and Steelers are also beginning to reopen their facilities Tuesday.

The NFL permitted teams to reopen this week after all 32 clubs were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were allowed to reopen provided they did so under the "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" designed by the league to ensure the safety of all employees.

To that end, the Falcons have only one entrance open for entry and exiting. Temperatures are taken at the door. Masks must be worn at all times unless in a closed office. The cafeteria and team meeting rooms are closed.

As per the NFL's rules, coaches are not permitted to return at this stage. McKay, who also heads the competition committee, noted, for the sake of competitive balance, coaches and players shouldn't be allowed back until the entire league can return to their buildings. "One for all, all for one," he said.

Related Content

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Tom Brady works out with Bucs teammates at Tampa prep school

Brady and a handful of Buccaneers teammates took the field at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, according to photos and a report published by the Tampa Bay Times.
Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll
news

Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker spent much of Monday night arguing over a Instagram poll. Who came out on top?
James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'
news

James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Steelers RB said he can't see himself leaving Pittsburgh after nearly a decade playing football in the city.
Matt Nagy: Bears' QB room will be a 'healthy environment'
news

Matt Nagy: Bears' QB room will be a 'healthy environment'

The Bears brought in QB competition this offseason in veteran Nick Foles. Chicago coach Matt Nagy isn't concerned, however, about the dynamic between Foles and Mitchell Trubisky.
Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room
news

Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room

The selection of Hurts could rock the boat in the Eagles QB room, with both Carson Wentz and Sudfeld feeling threatened by the pick. Sudfeld, however, doesn't see it being an issue in Philly. 
Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper
news

Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper

The Arizona CB believes his current team -- one that finished 5-10-1 in 2019 and picked in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft -- is the best he's ever been a part of, at least in terms of projections.
NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 
news

NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 

Immediate changes are being instituted to the Rooney Rule by the NFL, requiring clubs to interview no less than two external minority candidates for head coaching openings.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks on during arm ups prior to an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
news

Big Ben shaves, posts workout video of him throwing

Injured Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger pledged not to shave his beard or cut his hair until he could again throw a "legit NFL pass" to one of his teammates. A recent workout video seems to suggest he's returning to form. 
Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  
news

Lynn says Chargers looked at Cam Newton, but liked QBs on roster  

The Los Angeles Chargers have shown they're comfortable riding with Tyrod Taylor as their QB1 in 2020 but coach Anthony Lynn revealed the team did take a look at former MVP Cam Newton.  
Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps
news

Young Broncos hope virtual work effectively replaces missing reps

The Denver Broncos are entering 2020 with a new offensive coordinator and second-year QB in Drew Lock. Receiver Courtland Sutton discusses how the lack of on-field reps this offseason has impacted him and his teammates.
Philadelphia Eagles tackle Andre Dillard (77) blocks during an NFL game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Seahawks defeated the Eagles 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Jason Kelce confident Andre Dillard can take over at LT

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new starter at the most important position on the offensive line in 2020. Veteran Jason Kelce is confident that Andre Dillard is up to the task.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL