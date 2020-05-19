Falcons among teams reopening facilities Tuesday

The Atlanta Falcons are among the first to begin reopening the team facility Tuesday.

Falcons president Rich McKay said the club is opening things slowly with about 15 people back at the Flowery Branch facility Tuesday, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. All of those employees are at the operations level, and McKay expects that number to be around 20 people by the end of the week.

While the Falcons will open their Flowery Branch facility today, McKay noted that Mercedes-Benz Stadium would remain closed with a June 1 target date to reopen.

In addition to the Falcons, the Cardinals, Colts and Steelers are also beginning to reopen their facilities Tuesday.

The NFL permitted teams to reopen this week after all 32 clubs were shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams were allowed to reopen provided they did so under the "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols" designed by the league to ensure the safety of all employees.

To that end, the Falcons have only one entrance open for entry and exiting. Temperatures are taken at the door. Masks must be worn at all times unless in a closed office. The cafeteria and team meeting rooms are closed.