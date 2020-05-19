Around the NFL

Tuesday, May 19, 2020 01:42 PM

'Big day' as Jerry Jones leads reopening of Cowboys offices

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Like several other NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys reopened their offices Tuesday.

Owner Jerry Jones was one of the first back to work.

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," Jones told the team's official website. "It's great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual league meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star."

With Texas among the first closed states to publicly reopen, the Cowboys are permitted to have up to 75 employees in the building. However, the NFL prohibits coaches and healthy players from working at the facilities until all 32 clubs are cleared for work to resume.

"We are going to are going to be deliberate but also determined," Jones said of the Cowboys' plans. "We will keep a close eye on the comfort and care of all of our employees who will be involved in this transition. We are committed to doing that in a smart and safe way that complies with all of the appropriate health and workplace safety standards. We'll do it the right way."

Related Content

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) rests during an NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018 in Oakland, Calif. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Pa. governor not pleased with Ben Roethlisberger's barbershop trip

Roethlisberger's new look required a trip to an Allegheny County barbershop, an establishment which is not yet permitted to be open in some Pennsylvania counties.
NFL announces new policies designed to increase diversity
news

NFL announces new policies designed to increase diversity

The NFL announced Tuesday new policies designed to increase employment opportunities and advancement for minorities and women throughout the league.
NFL owners table resolution to incentivize minority hires
news

NFL owners table resolution to incentivize minority hires

NFL owners tabled the resolution that would give teams enhanced draft stock for hiring minority candidates as head coaches or primary football executives (i.e. general managers).
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady walks on the field before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
news

Tom Brady works out with Bucs teammates at Tampa prep school

Brady and a handful of Buccaneers teammates took the field at Tampa's Berkeley Preparatory School, according to photos and a report published by the Tampa Bay Times.
A view of an Atlanta helmet prior to an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, in Atlanta. The Saints won 26-18. (Aaron Doster via AP)
news

Falcons among teams reopening facilities Tuesday

Atlanta president Rich McKay said the club is opening things slowly with about 15 people back at the Flowery Branch facility Tuesday. All of those employees are at the operations level.
Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll
news

Michael Thomas, DeVante Parker feud over Instagram poll

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas and Dolphins wideout DeVante Parker spent much of Monday night arguing over a Instagram poll. Who came out on top?
James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'
news

James Conner on contract: 'I'm Pittsburgh through and through'

Entering the final year of his rookie deal, the Steelers RB said he can't see himself leaving Pittsburgh after nearly a decade playing football in the city.
Matt Nagy: Bears' QB room will be a 'healthy environment'
news

Matt Nagy: Bears' QB room will be a 'healthy environment'

The Bears brought in QB competition this offseason in veteran Nick Foles. Chicago coach Matt Nagy isn't concerned, however, about the dynamic between Foles and Mitchell Trubisky.
Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room
news

Nate Sudfeld: Hurts addition won't bring drama to Eagles' QB room

The selection of Hurts could rock the boat in the Eagles QB room, with both Carson Wentz and Sudfeld feeling threatened by the pick. Sudfeld, however, doesn't see it being an issue in Philly. 
Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper
news

Peterson: 2020 Cardinals best team I've been a part of on paper

The Arizona CB believes his current team -- one that finished 5-10-1 in 2019 and picked in the top 10 of the 2020 NFL Draft -- is the best he's ever been a part of, at least in terms of projections.
NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 
news

NFL instituting changes to Rooney Rule 

Immediate changes are being instituted to the Rooney Rule by the NFL, requiring clubs to interview no less than two external minority candidates for head coaching openings.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL