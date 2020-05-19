'Big day' as Jerry Jones leads reopening of Cowboys offices

Like several other NFL teams, the Dallas Cowboys reopened their offices Tuesday.

Owner Jerry Jones was one of the first back to work.

"This is a big day for clubs all over the NFL and for our league as a whole, a big day for sports in general, a day for building confidence," Jones told the team's official website. "It's great to be back in the office this morning. I thought there was no better place for me to participate in our virtual league meeting today than right here at my desk at The Star."

With Texas among the first closed states to publicly reopen, the Cowboys are permitted to have up to 75 employees in the building. However, the NFL prohibits coaches and healthy players from working at the facilities until all 32 clubs are cleared for work to resume.