Around the NFL

Friday, May 15, 2020 03:27 PM

NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Team facilities are allowed to reopen provided that they do so under "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6," the memo states.

Teams that do not meet those requirements Tuesday "may may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria."

During this first phase of reopening the following is in place:

  • Teams are not allowed to have more than 50 percent of staff in the facility, and the number cannot exceed 75 people. That total is for all club locations combined.
  • No members of the coaching staff are permitted to return to the facility in order to "ensure equity among all 32 clubs." The strength and conditioning coach may continue work in the facility only if said person "is currently participating in player rehabilitation."
  • No players are allowed in the facility other than those currently undergoing treatment.
  • Teams must promptly report any incidence of COVID-19 in the facility.
  • Teams must promptly report any change in government regulations.

Goodell previously sent out a memo May 6 to teams laying out protocols on how facilities may reopen, which includes consent from state government officials, establishment of a club infection response team, social distancing and other measures.

All club facilities have been closed since March 25 to further efforts of combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. The Texans beat the Chiefs 31-24. (Cooper Neill via AP)
news

Patrick Mahomes to address 2020 Texas Tech graduates

Texas Tech University graduates will get a send off from Patrick Mahomes, as the Chiefs QB is slated to speak at their 2020 Spring commencement. 
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on from the sidelines during the National Anthem against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Mo. The Packers defeated the Chiefs 31-24. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Aaron Rodgers 'excited' to help Packers rookie QB Jordan Love

Aaron Rodgers admitted his surprise when the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love, but the 36-year-old veteran maintains he has learned from his own experience and will embrace the rookie's inception into the NFL.
New York Jets running back Ty Montgomery (88) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
news

Saints sign running back Ty Montgomery

The acquisition of Montgomery, 27, is the latest post-draft roster move for Sean Payton and Co., who also added Jameis Winston and cut Larry Warford in the past month.
Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank
news

Ravens owner donates $1 million to Maryland Food Bank

The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation donated $1 million to the Maryland Food Bank in an effort to support those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches as players warm up before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)
news

Jon Gruden: Las Vegas move another hurdle in virtual offseason

The Raiders coach is among those adjusting on the fly while also attempting to best perform his duties. Gruden was candid in explaining the challenges associated with relocating a franchise amid a pandemic.
FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor runs against Michigan during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Madison, Wis. Taylor was selected to the AP Midseason All-America NCAA college football team, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
news

Roundup: Colts sign RB Jonathan Taylor to rookie deal

The second half of Nick Sirianni's envisioned "1-1 punch" has officially signed his contract. Taylor put pen to paper Friday, completing his rookie deal as part of three draft picks who are officially members of the Colts.
James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit
news

James Harrison: Mike Tomlin gave me envelope after 2010 hit

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison recently said that coach Mike Tomlin gave him an envelope following a 2010 game against the Browns that featured a big hit on wide receiver Mohamed Massaquoi.
Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT
news

Jedrick Wills 'a sponge of information' in move to Browns LT

Can Wills, a right tackle in college, make the switch to the left side? So far, so good, according to Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.
Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions
news

Matthew Stafford, unbothered by trade rumors, ready to lead Lions

The QB told reporters Thursday he was never unsettled by rumors of a potential trade involving him or by whispers that the Lions might be interested in Tua Tagovailoa at No. 3.
Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era
news

Rams introduce new uniforms ahead of start of SoFi Stadium era

The Los Angeles Rams unveiled their new uniforms for the upcoming 2020 season on Wednesday.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith passes during warmups before an NFL football preseason game against the Oakland Raiders, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
news

Geno Smith returning to Seattle to back up Russell Wilson

Geno Smith is sticking around in the Pacific Northwest. The quarterback is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL