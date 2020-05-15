NFL team facilities permitted to reopen starting Tuesday

NFL team facilities are permitted to begin reopening starting as soon as next Tuesday provided they meet certain criteria, Commissioner Roger Goodell informed clubs in a Friday memo obtained by NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Team facilities are allowed to reopen provided that they do so under "governing state and local regulations, are in compliance with additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by Dr. Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6," the memo states.

Teams that do not meet those requirements Tuesday "may may reopen their facilities on the earliest date thereafter on which they are able to meet the criteria."

During this first phase of reopening the following is in place:

Teams are not allowed to have more than 50 percent of staff in the facility, and the number cannot exceed 75 people. That total is for all club locations combined.

No members of the coaching staff are permitted to return to the facility in order to "ensure equity among all 32 clubs." The strength and conditioning coach may continue work in the facility only if said person "is currently participating in player rehabilitation."

No players are allowed in the facility other than those currently undergoing treatment.

Teams must promptly report any incidence of COVID-19 in the facility.

Teams must promptly report any change in government regulations.

Goodell previously sent out a memo May 6 to teams laying out protocols on how facilities may reopen, which includes consent from state government officials, establishment of a club infection response team, social distancing and other measures.