Fabian Moreau undergoes surgery for torn pectoral muscle

It appears the chest injury suffered by CB Fabian Moreau at UCLA's pro day on Tuesday was more serious than first thought.
Moreau underwent successful surgery on Wednesday night to repair the torn pectoral muscle he suffered during his pro-day bench press, Moreau's agent, Jared Fox, told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. UCLA coach Jim Mora downplayed the significance of the injury on Tuesday, calling it "minor and nothing to worry about."
The surgery was performed Dr. Frank Cordasco at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Moreau will be ready to play at full strength by training camp, per Rapoport and Garafolo.
Moreau is among the NFL draft's top cornerback prospects and was considered a potential first-round selection. However, NFL Network Daniel Jeremiah said on Thursday that he believes Round 3 is the highest Moreau will go following his surgery. His schedule of visits to NFL clubs will be uninterrupted by recovery from surgery, per Rapoport and Garafolo.
Moreau (6-foot, 206 pounds) turned in an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month, including a 4.35 40-yard dash that ranked second among cornerbacks. Although he excelled in other combine events, he was unable to perform in combine bench press testing due to shoulder soreness.
Moreau made 31 tackles with two interceptions and nine pass breakups for the Bruins last year as a senior. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock ranks Moreau as the No. 5 cornerback in the class.